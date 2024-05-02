Suzuki overtakes Volkswagen as South Africa's second most popular brand

There was a reshuffle on the podium as new-vehicle sales in South Africa experienced a slight increase in April after eight consecutive months of decline.
Toyota comfortably retained its position as the country’s top-selling brand while Suzuki for the first time overtook Volkswagen as the second most popular marque. It came as little surprise given that Suzuki, with its budget-priced cars gaining in popularity, has been nipping at VW's heels for several months.
Last month, domestic new-vehicle sales of 38,172 units reflected an overall 2.2% increase over April 2023, with passenger cars up 6.1% to 25,972 while light commercials — including bakkies and minibuses — took a 9% dive to 9,646 units.
The positive performance in the new-vehicle market during April was a welcome development along with a full month of no load-shedding, which likely supported business conditions, said motor industry body Naamsa.
“Economic factors remain the most important aspects affecting new vehicle sales, and these include interest rates, unemployment, GDP growth, disposable income and exchange rates,” said Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa.
“As increases in interest rates changed the affordability model for consumers, downsizing purchases remained a significant factor linked to consumers being more selective and financially conscious in their vehicle choices. The composition of the South African vehicle market is therefore reflecting the growing popularity of less-expensive, smaller cars, SUVs and crossovers, and light commercial vehicles.
“After the upcoming elections and once the interest rate cutting cycle commences — likely during the second half of the year — prospects for the new vehicle market are expected to improve.”
These were the top 15 brands in terms of sales in April 2024
1. Toyota — 8,541 units
2. Suzuki — 4,891
3. Volkswagen — 4,758
4. Ford — 2,614
5. Hyundai — 2,134
6. Chery — 2,009
7. Isuzu — 1,540
8. GWM — 1,493
9. Nissan — 1,443
10. Renault — 1,307
11. BMW — 1,231
12. Kia — 1,003
13. Mahindra — 893
14. Mercedes-Benz — 562
15. Stellantis — 437
Suzuki overtakes Volkswagen as South Africa's second most popular brand
Toyota remains tops in a month that saw new-car sales rise for the first time in eight months
Image: Supplied
There was a reshuffle on the podium as new-vehicle sales in South Africa experienced a slight increase in April after eight consecutive months of decline.
Toyota comfortably retained its position as the country’s top-selling brand while Suzuki for the first time overtook Volkswagen as the second most popular marque. It came as little surprise given that Suzuki, with its budget-priced cars gaining in popularity, has been nipping at VW's heels for several months.
Last month, domestic new-vehicle sales of 38,172 units reflected an overall 2.2% increase over April 2023, with passenger cars up 6.1% to 25,972 while light commercials — including bakkies and minibuses — took a 9% dive to 9,646 units.
The positive performance in the new-vehicle market during April was a welcome development along with a full month of no load-shedding, which likely supported business conditions, said motor industry body Naamsa.
“Economic factors remain the most important aspects affecting new vehicle sales, and these include interest rates, unemployment, GDP growth, disposable income and exchange rates,” said Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa.
“As increases in interest rates changed the affordability model for consumers, downsizing purchases remained a significant factor linked to consumers being more selective and financially conscious in their vehicle choices. The composition of the South African vehicle market is therefore reflecting the growing popularity of less-expensive, smaller cars, SUVs and crossovers, and light commercial vehicles.
“After the upcoming elections and once the interest rate cutting cycle commences — likely during the second half of the year — prospects for the new vehicle market are expected to improve.”
These were the top 15 brands in terms of sales in April 2024
1. Toyota — 8,541 units
2. Suzuki — 4,891
3. Volkswagen — 4,758
4. Ford — 2,614
5. Hyundai — 2,134
6. Chery — 2,009
7. Isuzu — 1,540
8. GWM — 1,493
9. Nissan — 1,443
10. Renault — 1,307
11. BMW — 1,231
12. Kia — 1,003
13. Mahindra — 893
14. Mercedes-Benz — 562
15. Stellantis — 437
MORE
Naamsa corrects figures for March new vehicle sales
New vehicle sales take a tumble in March
LDV launches affordable double cab bakkies in South Africa — we have prices
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos