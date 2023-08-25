INTERVIEW | Women revving things up in the motoring world

VALENTIA SENOKOANE | Regional dealer liaison for BAIC
Talk us through your background
I have worked in the automotive industry for six years. BAIC SA's core business is the development of reliable commercial, passenger, electric and other types of vehicles. My role includes supporting the marketing and sales department in addition to serving the manufacturing and retail groups. I live in Johannesburg and when not working, I enjoy a great gym session, stepping into nature, exploring my modelling career and furthering my studies.
Walk us through a day in your role
A typical day at work starts with making contact with the dealer network. The network is a jungle in which no two days are the same. The requests are different and every dealership has its own working formula as to how to make the business a success. Apart from the work that needs to be done, as BAIC SA dealer liaison you get the opportunity to form a candid relationship with the dealers. Conversations range from work to what they are planning for their next fishing or golf trip. These bonds build trust and genuineness between a liaison and their dealer partners.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
Challenges at work range from the obvious to the more intricate. The obvious being it is a male-dominated industry. To the intricate; a young woman arriving in the network to work with industry boffins and petrolheads who've been in the industry their entire lives. Not only to successfully find up-to-date trends and steer the dealership towards manufacturer values, but complement the uniqueness of each dealership. The automotive industry is like one small town: everyone knows everyone in this industry. That, for me, is the rewarding part. As you progress in your career you get to find that as you build these lasting relationships with your dealers the word spreads. If, for whatever reason, you get to be in a bind and you need to use the services of a dealership, the dealers are literally a phone call away and willing and eager to help as you've helped take care of them.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
The first thing I would say is product consistency. This level of consistency can only be possible when decisions are made based on real-time data rather than guesses. Automotive manufacturers need to start understanding the customers' point of view instead of making assumptions and BAIC SA is on its way to achieving perfection with this recipe. One way we can achieve this is by implementing modernised and up-to-date technology in our vehicles. That way, if the price of a vehicle rises, the customer gets to see the value for money in the inflated cost of a vehicle.
Using continuous improvement software is the key to structured improvement in the industry. Contrary to most people’s opinions, the industry is transforming at a rapid rate. Where it used to be perceived as a male-dominated industry, we have seen a progressive shift to inclusivity and diversity, especially at OEM level. In retail, the dealership space has likewise evolved to complement the changes in the industry. I would encourage any woman who feels the industry is daunting or may have a perception the industry is intimidating with limited growth potentials. I would urge you to make the best challenging move in your professional journey.
INTERVIEW | Women revving things up in the motoring world
Image: Supplied
This month we cast the spotlight on remarkable women in the automotive industry. In our third instalment we feature trailblazers from Goodyear, BAIC, Honda and Jaguar Land Rover.
BUSISIWE NZO | Transformation manager, Goodyear
Talk us through your background
I have worked in the motor industry for 10 years. Being in finance, I have had the opportunity to be involved in various projects and positions in the tyre industry. While I’ve held numerous roles, my position as transformation manager has been the most fulfilling. I have always had a strong aspiration to make a difference, not only in the tyre industry, but for South Africa as a whole. Working for Goodyear, a Proudly South African organisation with more than 75 years’ history in the country, has afforded me space to do what I love to do — contributing to making a positive impact in people’s lives and keeping South Africa moving.
Walk us through a day in your role
A typical day for me starts with a meeting with my team to discuss the day's priorities. Most of my work involves strategic project management: planning and implementation in collaboration with internal and external stakeholders. I spend time analysing, reviewing and making recommendations for improvements and enhanced efficiencies. I work with teams across the organisation. I also spend some time attending industry events and conferences, networking with other professionals in the industry and within the B-BBEE space.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
The automotive sector is a large and complex industry, and having an understanding of finance is essential for success. My experience in various positions in the company has given me a well-rounded perspective on the business, which is valuable in my role. What rewards and motivates me is developing and implementing strategies to improve diversity and inclusion in the company. As leadership, we work towards creating a more inclusive workplace culture where everyone feels valued and respected. It is gratifying to see such efforts come to fruition through projects that promote skills development, empower youth with employability skills to alleviate the high rate of youth unemployment, support SMMEs and collaborate with local communities.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
A more gender-diverse workforce is beneficial for businesses in many ways. It can lead to better decision-making, increased innovation and a more creative and productive workplace.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
SINEAD PILLAY | Marketing co-ordinator at Honda.
Talk us through your background
I work as a marketing co-ordinator across automobiles, motorcycles and Honda Power product lines. I am originally from Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal, and moved to Johannesburg five years ago for a position at Honda SA’s research and development department. A year later I was promoted to the marketing department.
Walk us through a day in your role
A day includes running through emails and approving dealer marketing material, managing work with marketing agencies contracted to Honda SA, reviewing digital sales leads and performance, analysing and reporting on digital trends. In addition, maintaining the Honda SA website across all product lines, researching new vehicles and competitors to effectively launch models to market, creating specific marketing proposals for sales campaigns and new Honda product launches, and then following through.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
The biggest challenge is the uncertainty of an ever-changing world. Keeping up with global and local automotive trends to ensure my brand doesn’t get left behind. My biggest reward is getting to work with experienced and knowledgeable people who know how to have a good laugh when the time is right.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
More women in leadership roles. We’re not just pretty faces who are good at admin. I feel there is room in management for women and if you look across the industry you will find women with extensive automotive experience and great ideas about how to improve different areas of business.
Image: Supplied
KIM PILAELO | Social media and conversion rate optimisation specialist, Jaguar Land Rover
Talk us through your background
My journey in marketing started more than a decade ago when I joined a premium make-up brand as a marketing graduate. As strange as it might sound, my tenure in the beauty industry played a significant role in where I find myself today. My desire was always to secure a position in the automotive sector. This eventually happened in 2014 when I accepted an advertising role in the motoring sector. Six years later, I realised the perfect fusion between my experience in the beauty industry and my love for motoring when I joined the marketing department at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). My career path at JLR has been somewhat diverse, from content authoring to digital and social media roles.
Walk us through a day in your role
There is no average day for me as my role comprises a combination of social media and performance marketing. JLR’s laser-focused approach to delivering truly customer-centric ownership experiences means we have to optimise every engagement to every specific client requirement. This level of dynamism requires one to have their finger on the pulse on all platforms. So I spend a good part of my day reviewing data, including analysing website analytics and user behaviour, as well as social platform performance and interactions.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
For the better part of the past year, I was part of the team that led the adoption of the direct sales model for JLR’s operations in South Africa. My focus was to put in place and test systems that simplified and improved the purchase experience for our clients. Being the first JLR markets in the world where this was implemented meant it was a daunting task.
However, initial feedback has been positive. So, as we proceed with the rollout, we are confident we’ll continue to make inroads towards achieving our end goal. Due to the dynamism of the digital age, what worked yesterday might not be applicable tomorrow. This requires a constant reinvention of our digital platforms to ensure we continue to deliver a personalised experience for each client, despite our diverse client-base and the various platforms through which they interact with us.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
Client experience and customer centrism are rapidly taking centre stage in how companies operate in the automotive sector. There is greater recognition of how customer relations and other client-facing functions can affect the bottom line. This is an area that continues to be the ambit of women. It is, therefore, reasonable to expect more women to occupy strategic positions in this changing business landscape. Yet, such change has been slow at best and gender inequality remains a challenge in our industry. More impetus is required to accelerate gender parity in the sector. The quality of female talent and leadership is proven and the skills and experience women bring to the table are irrefutable. What is needed is an environment that allows women to be heard, where they can display their competence at the highest level daily, beyond just Women’s Month.
