10 of the best new commercial vehicles for under R400k
Image: Supplied
Your plans for 2024 might include starting a business. That would involve the right vehicular companion: a commercial vehicle of some variety. Earlier this year a leading provider of industry insights noted the average vehicle finance amount in the country was just under R400,000.
We decided to round-up a selection of pickups and panel vans you could have up to this price point.
Suzuki Super Carry 1.2
The term “no-frills” is loosely used in many cases. Not so when it comes to the cheapest offering here, the wheeled equivalent of the ant. The Super Carry weighs 850kg and has a payload of 750kg. It boasts absolutely nothing in terms of safety or convenience. But if you want to haul loads affordably, it is a good bet.
From: R177,900
Engine: 1.2l, four-cylinder, petrol
Power and torque: 59kW/104Nm
Transmission: Five-speed, manual
Safety: N/A
Convenience: N/A
Payload: 750kg
Image: Supplied
Nissan NP200 1.6i Safety Pack
The sun will set on the NP200 next year. Nissan has no confirmed successor in the works. During its 16-year run, the little pickup has proven itself as a formidable worker, a mainstay for local businesses big and small.
From: R234,000
Engine: 1.6l, four-cylinder, petrol
Power and torque: 64kW/128Nm
Transmission: Five-speed, manual
Safety: ABS, dual front airbags
Convenience: Power steering
Payload: 800kg
Image: Supplied
Suzuki Eeco
Want the same basic virtues of the Super Carry, but with a closed loading area? The Eeco does the job, supported by the same engine as its pickup sibling. There is more in the way of kit, too, though the payload capacity is slightly less.
From: R205,900
Engine: 1.2l, four-cylinder, petrol
Power and torque: 59kW/104Nm
Transmission: Five-speed, manual
Safety: ABS, stability control, dual front airbags
Convenience: Air-conditioning, rear PDC
Payload: 615kg
Image: Supplied
Kia Picanto 1.0 Street Runner
The South Korean automaker seized a gap in the market, repurposing its popular A-segment hatchback for light commercial vehicle applications. Instead of a rear seat bench, you will find a partitioned cargo area.
From: R247,995
Engine: 1.0l, three-cylinder, petrol
Power and torque: 49kW/95Nm
Transmission: Five-speed, manual
Safety: ABS, dual front airbags
Convenience: Air-conditioning, power steering
Payload: 350kg
Image: Supplied
Mahindra Pik Up dropside S4
Indian brand Mahindra has earned its reputation for making robust, durable workhorses. The long-standing Pik Up is available in dropside form, suited to heavy-duty tasks. In addition, you can order the model as a chassis cab.
From: R281,449
Engine: 2.2l, four-cylinder, turbocharged-diesel
Power and torque: 103kW/320Nm
Transmission: Six-speed, manual
Safety: N/A
Convenience: Power steering
Payload: 1,195kg
Image: Supplied
Hyundai Venue 1.2 Motion Cargo
Since it is based on a passenger car, expect the road manners of the Venue Cargo to be above-average in commercial vehicle terms. Replete with a host of niceties, there are certainly less pleasant places in which to spend hours on the road making deliveries.
From: R343,500
Engine: 1.5l, four-cylinder, petrol
Power and torque: 61kW/115Nm
Transmission: Five-speed, manual
Safety: ABS, dual front airbags
Convenience: Air-conditioning, power steering, on-board computer, infotainment, audio system, reverse camera, electric windows
Payload: 620kg
Image: Supplied
Toyota Hilux 2.0 single-cab S
South Africans need no introduction to the Toyota Hilux. In any iteration, in any derivative, the model is highly sought-after. The S-grade model is geared towards the demands of business with black plastic bumpers, steel wheels and a basic interior.
From: R356,600
Engine: 2.0l, four-cylinder, petrol
Power and torque: 102kW/183Nm
Transmission: Five-speed, manual
Safety: ABS, EBA, dual front and driver knee airbag
Convenience: Power steering, electric windows
Payload: 1,115kg
Image: Supplied
JAC T6 2.8 TDi double-cab Lux
Yes, you can have a fully-equipped double-cab for under R400,000 in Mzansi. But not from the established players you might aspire to. Instead, Chinese firm JAC offers a taste of loftier pickup ambitions in its high-grade version of the T6. Manage your expectations and it could make for an interesting partner for leisure and work. No 4x4 or automatic, though.
From: R369,900
Engine: 2.8l, four-cylinder, turbocharged-diesel
Power and torque: 68kW/210Nm
Transmission: Five-speed, manual
Safety: ABS, dual front airbags
Convenience: Power steering, air-conditioning, electric windows, cruise control, audio system, reverse camera
Payload: 900kg
Image: Supplied
Hyundai H-100 2.6D dropside
The H-100 remains popular after nearly two decades in the country. Subtle revisions have not detracted from its core purpose as a simple, tough mover of loads. It is assembled locally in Benoni, east of Johannesburg. You should also look at the related Kia K2700.
From: R380,500
Engine: 2.6l, four-cylinder, diesel
Power and torque: 58kW/167Nm
Transmission: Five-speed, manual
Safety: N/A
Convenience: Power steering
Payload: 1,335kg
Image: Supplied
Fiat Fiorino 1.3 Multijet panel van SX
Fiat Professional is often forgotten in our market, with its range of underrated multipurpose vehicles. The Fiorino is a charming conveyance with a dollop of flair atop the standard van template. It is punchy and the frugal motor is praiseworthy.
From: R387,500
Engine: 1.3l, four-cylinder, turbocharged-diesel
Power and torque: 59kW/200Nm
Transmission: Five-speed, manual
Safety: ABS, traction control, stability control, dual front airbags
Convenience: Power steering, air-conditioning, electric windows
Payload: 610kg
