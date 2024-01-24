Features

These were South Africa’s top selling used cars in 2023

24 January 2024 - 09:03 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mirroring 2022, the most popular models were the Ford Ranger, pictured, in first place with 20,156 used cars sold followed by the Toyota Hilux, VW Polo, VW Polo Vivo and Toyota Fortuner.
Mirroring 2022, the most popular models were the Ford Ranger, pictured, in first place with 20,156 used cars sold followed by the Toyota Hilux, VW Polo, VW Polo Vivo and Toyota Fortuner.
Image: Supplied

The foot has certainly not come off the gas in the used car market. In 2023 the number of used cars sold rose by 4.6% year-on-year. Overall, 367,075 used cars with an average selling price of R399,163 were sold, according to AutoTrader data.   

Sales of an additional 17,000 units in 2023 and increased average selling price helped drive up the total value of used cars sold by 7.7% year-on-year. Amounting to a whopping R146.5bn, 2023’s figure outperformed the previous year’s by R10.5bn.

The Toyota brand continued to fuel car shoppers’ passions. Like it did in 2022, the Japanese brand sold the most used cars (60,296) in 2023. Volkswagen and Ford remain in the slipstream, with BMW and Mercedes-Benz making up the top five. 

Asian brands continued to make inroads into the domestic car market. 

Top 10 used car models sold in South Africa during 2023 (AutoTrader Used Car Sales Data: January 1 - December 31 2023).
Top 10 used car models sold in South Africa during 2023 (AutoTrader Used Car Sales Data: January 1 - December 31 2023).
Image: Supplied

“Suzuki was the star of the used sales growth, posting the biggest year-on-year growth of 28.8%. Kia, too, was in the driver’s seat with growth of 16.6%,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.

German carmakers might find the data worrisome. Of the top 10 brands, only German premium automakers BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi (which lost two spots in the ranking) posted a dip in sales. Even Volkswagen’s ever-popular VW Polo, the third most-sold model in 2023, is coming under pressure with used sales slipping by 4.54% year-on-year.

Mirroring 2022, the most popular models were the Ford Ranger in first place with 20,156 used cars sold, followed by the Toyota Hilux, VW Polo, VW Polo Vivo and Toyota Fortuner. In 2022 the Ranger bakkie just managed to clinch the win over rival Hilux. However, in 2023 the Ranger widened the gap, growing sales by 15.96% against the Hilux’s 2.25%. The model with the highest sales growth was the Kia Picanto. The Korean hatchback posted sales growth of 18%.

Volkswagen’s much-loved hatchback, the VW Polo 1.0TSI, bagged the variant sales crown, selling 9,318 units ahead of sibling VW Polo Vivo 1.4, and a trio of bakkies in the form of the Toyota Hilux 2.8GD-6, Ford Ranger XL and Toyota Hilux 2.4GD-6. Adventure SUV Jeep Wrangler Sahara made a showing in sixth position with 3,007 sales.

Trucking trends you can expect to hit South African roads in 2024

The past century saw few changes to trucks; their appearances were unaltered and they were all powered by diesel engines.
Motoring
5 days ago

WATCH | These were our most popular drag race videos of 2023

The Raptor vs Golf R dice received the most clicks as we pitted various contenders against each other.
Motoring
3 weeks ago

These are the new bakkies being launched in South Africa in 2024

The demise of the Nissan NP200 means Mzansi has no half-tonner left, but the one-tonne market is flourishing
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Road deaths declined 1.7% in past festive season, says Chikunga news
  2. REVIEW | Land Rover Defender 110 County is a go-anywhere family hauler Motoring
  3. Discount prices a red flag for dodgy diesel, says industry as government tests ... Motoring
  4. These were South Africa’s top selling used cars in 2023 Features
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Bafana train ahead of crucial AFCON Group E clash
'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...