Marquez quickest in first Portuguese MotoGP practice, Binder third

22 March 2024 - 15:33 By Denis Droppa
Marc Marquez sets the early pace for this weekend's Portuguese MotoGP.
Image: Reuters

Eight-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez was quickest in the opening practice session for this weekend’s Portuguese GP as he continues to be confident onboard the Ducati.

The Spaniard, who moved to the Italian brand's satellite Gresini Racing team from Honda last year, set a 1 min 40.484 to finish the session 0.165 seconds ahead of fellow Spaniard Maverick Viñales on an Aprilia. Making it three manufacturers in the top three was South African Brad Binder who was third quickest on a Red Bull factory KTM (+0.205), ahead of his teammate Jack Miller (+0.365). Rounding out the top five was Franco Morbidelli on a Prima Pramac Racing bike (+0.377), in front of teammate Jorge Martin (+0.422).

Reigning world champion and winner of the opening round in Qatar two weeks ago, Francesco Bagnaia, was 13th quickest (+0.805) on his factory Ducati.

Bagnaia won the Qatar main race and was fourth in the sprint race to lead the standings on 31 points ahead of Binder (29), who finished second in both races. It was Binder’s 11th MotoGP podium and 46th in Grand Prix racing, equalling MotoGP legend Kork Ballington as the South African rider with the most GP podiums in all classes.

Martin is third in the title chase on 28 points ahead of Marquez (18), who had a positive season opener with fourth place in Qatar after struggling with injury and an uncompetitive Honda since winning the title in 2019.

Earlier this week Ducati announced Spanish teenager Fermin Aldeguer will move up to MotoGP with Ducati in 2025 on a two-year deal with an option for two more years. The 18-year-old is competing in Moto2 and won the last four races of last season, finishing third overall.

