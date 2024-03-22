South Africa

Two accused of killing three Egyptian priests to return to court next week

22 March 2024 - 14:30
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Saeed Basanda and priest Samuel ava Marcus appeared in the Cullinan magistrate's court on three counts of murder.
Saeed Basanda and priest Samuel ava Marcus appeared in the Cullinan magistrate's court on three counts of murder.
Image: Rorisang Kgosana

The case of two men accused of killing three Egyptian Coptic Orthodox monks has been postponed to next week to confirm the address of the suspects and for verification of their immigration status with home affairs.

Father Samuel ava Marcus and his co-accused Saeed Basanda appeared in the Cullinan magistrate's court on Friday on three counts of murder and one of violating the Immigration Act.

The two, who are also Egyptian, are accused of the brutal murder of three monks at the monastery in Cullinan in the early hours of March 12.

Workers arrived for work to find Father Takla Moussa, Father Minah ava Marcus and Father Youstos ava Marcus dead from stab wounds. The duo is also accused of using an axe to cut their victims.

Father Takla Moussa was set to be ordained as a bishop of the church by Pope Tawadross II and was known for his kindness.

On Friday proceedings started late as the court awaited the arrival of an Arabic interpreter.

‘Only a demon-possessed person can do this’: Deacon relives killing of three Coptic monks

No child of God can do something like this to another child of God — Church deacon Johnson Munashe.
News
5 days ago

The state then requested the matter to be postponed to March 28 pending confirmation of the accused's addresses as they had initially lived at the monastery.

In their first court appearance last week, Father Samuel walked in dressed in his full priest regalia while his co-accused Basanda wore a blue T-shirt with a bandage wrapped around his left hand.

Basanda was initially mistaken as a fourth victim who survived the attack after being struck on the hand with an iron rod.

The two speak limited English but Father Samuel told the court he is not sure why he was arrested. He requested the court to release him but was reminded that he faces schedule 6 charges.

The three murdered priests were repatriated to Egypt where their joint funeral service was held on Tuesday in Cairo. They were buried at the Monastery of Saint Samuel the Confessor in Qalamun.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Egyptian priest charged with murder of three Cullinan monks ‘has no idea why he is in jail’

Matter postponed to March 22 for an interpreter, to compile suspects’ profiles and for legal representation
News
1 week ago

'Church member' arrested after triple murder of Egyptian Coptic monks in Gauteng

A member of the Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church in South Africa has been arrested after the murder of three priests at a monastery in Cullinan near ...
News
1 week ago

Three Egyptian Coptic monks killed in South Africa, church says

Police confirm they are investigating the murder of priests at a church in Cullinan.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Steinhoff's Markus Jooste died from gunshot wound to the head, say cops South Africa
  2. Former North West Development Corporation CFO in court for fraud South Africa
  3. Disgraced Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste dies from alleged suicide: reports South Africa
  4. Rare find of 150 classic cars to be auctioned in Mzansi news
  5. Duo arrested for murder of Dr Michael Isabelle reveal their 'accomplice' was ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen points out raid on speaker's house to president on parliament
South Africa water shortage: Rationing emergency imposed as taps run dry