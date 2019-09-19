FIRST DRIVE | The McLaren GT is all about serene speed

A McLaren that wafts, surely you jest?

The GT is the most comfortable McLaren yet, and it does waft — relatively speaking.

The car takes the carbon fibre body and mid-engine concept but packages it into a more comfortable car that swallows a lot of luggage and covers great distances with a plush ride.

Above the mid-mounted engine is a 420l luggage compartment that can take a pair of golf bags (and apparently a bicycle with its front wheel removed), and there’s also a 150l compartment in the nose. Inside, the seats are more padded and the cabin bedecked in more luxurious materials than is the race-bred McLaren norm.

The GT is designed to cross continents in serene comfort, says Thomas Taylor, Global Product Manager at McLaren Automotive.

“It has the comfort and refinement of a GT with the McLaren DNA of lightweight build and driver engagement.”