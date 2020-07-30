FIRST RIDE | New BMW S 1000 XR tourer has the heart of a superbike

When BMW created a superbike in a touring suit, some wondered whether it was an answer to a question nobody had asked.

But the S 1000 XR has gone on to become one of the firm’s most appealing all-rounders, blending scorching pace with long-distance comfort. This adventure sport bike uses the high-powered 1,000cc engine (albeit somewhat detuned) from the S 1000 RR superbike, in a more touring-oriented sports machine with an upright, body-friendly seating posture and decent wind protection.

For 2020, BMW has revamped the S 1000 XR by putting it on a 10kg diet to improve agility.

The kilos have been shed by slimming down the suspension and redeveloping the inline four-cylinder engine. Outputs are the same as before at 121kW and 114Nm but fourth, fifth and sixth gears now have longer ratios to reduce noise and fuel thirst.

In addition to a smoother slipper clutch, the new S 1000 XR also adopts engine drag torque control (MSR) for the first time. The electronically controlled MSR prevents the rear wheel from slipping as a result of abrupt throttling or downshifting.