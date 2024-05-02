LOCAL LAUNCH
Ford's new Territory launched in SA to take on popular Chinese crossovers
It's made in China and brings Ford's experience in building cars to a highly competitive sector
02 May 2024 - 12:01
The new Chinese car onslaught is being felt in many markets, including South Africa. Ford’s latest car with a name borrowed from an old car is extraordinary. The original Territory was a large SUV designed in Australia, while the new one launched this week is smaller and made in China. It's not a Chinese car with a Ford badge. Rather it's assembled in China by Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) on behalf of the blue oval brand...
