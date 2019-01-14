Loeb wins Dakar stage 6, Nasser retains overall lead

Sebastien Loeb took his second successive stage win of the Dakar Rally in Peru on Sunday but Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah stretched his overall lead to more than 37 minutes.

Frenchman Loeb moved up from fifth to second overall with his third stage win of the event in a privately-entered Peugeot, pushing compatriot and 13-times Dakar winner Stephane Peterhansel down to third.

Loeb, a nine-times world rally champion who has yet to win the Dakar in three previous attempts, crashed out last year on the same stretch of terrain but he said he had "dodged the bullet" this time.

Peterhansel, in a Mini Buggy, lost 18 minutes and 49 seconds to Loeb in the 310km sandy sixth stage from the city of Arequipa to San Juan de Marcona on Sunday, and is 41 minutes adrift of Toyota driver Al-Attiyah.