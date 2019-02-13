Hamilton upbeat about 2019 season and new Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 EQ Power+

Formula One champions Mercedes ran their new car for the first time at Silverstone on Wednesday with title holder Lewis Hamilton saying he felt 2019 could turn out even better than last season.

With some other teams racing against time to get their new cars built and ready for the start of pre-season testing in Spain on Monday, Mercedes made sure they were on track in every respect.

Hamilton's Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas performed the initial shakedown laps as part of a 100 kilometre filming day, with five-times world champion Hamilton due to be in the car during the afternoon.

"I completely switched off from racing for a while, trying to focus and re-centre myself and training hard for the new season. 2018 was a great year, but I feel like 2019 can be even better," Hamilton said.

"I want to achieve more, I want to continue to keep pushing. I feel energised and I'm ready to attack."