Toyota on provisional pole for 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans

Kamui Kobayashi put defending champions Toyota on provisional pole position for the 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race on Wednesday.

The Japanese driver, in the number seven TS050 hybrid car shared with Britain's Mike Conway and Argentina's Jose Maria Lopez, lapped the Sarthe circuit with a best time of 3:17.161 seconds.

Conway was involved in drama later in the two-hour session when he was in a frontal collision with the number 31 Dragonspeed LMP2 car that had spun off with Mexican Roberto Gonzalez at the wheel.

Neither driver was injured and both cars continued after repairs.