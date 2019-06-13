Motorsport

Toyota on provisional pole for 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans

Kamui Kobayashi lapped the Sarthe circuit with a best time of 3:17.161 seconds

13 June 2019 - 09:41 By Reuters
Kamui Kobayashi in the number seven Toyota TS050 hybrid.
Kamui Kobayashi in the number seven Toyota TS050 hybrid.
Image: Toyota Gazoo Racing

Kamui Kobayashi put defending champions Toyota on provisional pole position for the 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race on Wednesday.

The Japanese driver, in the number seven TS050 hybrid car shared with Britain's Mike Conway and Argentina's Jose Maria Lopez, lapped the Sarthe circuit with a best time of 3:17.161 seconds.

Conway was involved in drama later in the two-hour session when he was in a frontal collision with the number 31 Dragonspeed LMP2 car that had spun off with Mexican Roberto Gonzalez at the wheel.

Neither driver was injured and both cars continued after repairs.

Porsche pulls off incredible victory at Le Mans

Porsche floored Hong Kong actor and stuntman Jackie Chan's audacious bid for Le Mans glory as Toyota suffered fresh torment in a gripping 85th ...
Motoring
1 year ago

SMP Racing were second fastest, with Russian Egor Orudzhev 0.472 seconds off Kobayashi's pace in dry conditions in the number 17 car he shares with compatriot Sergey Sirotkin and Frenchman Stephane Sarrazin.

The number three Rebellion Racing car was third on the timesheets, with French driver Thomas Laurent setting their fastest lap some 2.4 seconds slower than the leading Toyota.

Last year's winning trio of Spaniard Fernando Alonso, Japan's Kazuki Nakajima and Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi, who also lead the world endurance championship, were fourth fastest in the number eight Toyota.

Final qualifying for the 62-car race, whose 87th edition starts on Saturday, is on Thursday evening, with two more sessions.

Toyota, the only major manufacturer in the top LMP1 category, are favourites to retain their title on Sunday.

MORE

Alpine to reveal new version of its A110 at this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans

Upcoming 'A110S' expected to offer enhanced performance and a lighter overall weight.
Motoring
15 hours ago

Nakajima determined to bury Le Mans demons

Japanese driver Kazuki Nakajima intends to finish what he started at the Le Mans 24 Hour Race, one year after his challenge ended in a heartbreaking ...
Motoring
1 year ago

Toyota set pace at Le Mans 24-Hour test day

The 60 cars entered for the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours took the 13.629-kilometer 24-Hours circuit by  storm on the test day, a general rehearsal before ...
Motoring
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Mercedes-Benz unveils its new seven-seater GLB New Models
  2. WATCH | Cape Town taxi takes on David Coulthard in F1 car & it's insane Motorsport
  3. REVIEW | The 2019 Isuzu D-Max is the same but different Reviews
  4. FIRST DRIVE | The new 2019 Porsche 992 defies age First Drives
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV team tests the 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Features

Latest Videos

Police raid Hillbrow buildings
Kidnapped baby Mpumelelo receives a warm welcome home
X