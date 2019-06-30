Motorsport

Vinales wins at Assen, Marquez stretches MotoGP lead

30 June 2019 - 17:03 By Reuters
Maverick Viñales
Maverick Viñales
Image: Yamaha

Spaniard Maverick Vinales won the Dutch TT at Assen on Sunday for Yamaha's first win of the year while Honda's world champion Marc Marquez finished second to extend his MotoGP lead to 44 points.

French rookie Fabio Quartararo, who started on pole position for the second race in a row, finished third for the Petronas Yamaha team.

Marquez now has 160 points to 116 for Italian Andrea Dovizioso, who finished fourth for Ducati, after eight of 19 races.

Italian great Valentino Rossi, Vinales's team mate, crashed out after four laps.

Verstappen wins in Austria after thrilling duel with Leclerc

Mercedes' 10-race winning streak finally comes to an end
Motoring
15 minutes ago

Most read

  1. These are your winners and losers in the SA bakkie market Features
  2. Hyundai soon to be testing its hot hatch models in SA New Models
  3. SHOOT-OUT | 2019 Volkswagen Golf R vs BMW X2 M35i Reviews
  4. THEN AND NOW | Revisiting the iconic 1989 BMW Z1 Features
  5. Corrupt politician’s seized supercars worth nearly R200m news

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X