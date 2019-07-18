SA racer makes his motorsport dream a reality in Germany

You would think that all racing drivers dream of making it into Formula One, but that was never the case for SA racer Sheldon van der Linde. His dream was to drive in DTM, the German touring car championship and it’s a dream he achieved in 2019 when he secured a works drive with BMW.

We caught up with him and the director of BMW Motorsport, Jens Marquardt, at the Norisring in Nuremberg, Germany.

Van der Linde comes from a well-known SA motorsport family, a third-generation racer after grandfather Hennie, father Shaun and uncle Etienne — all of them former SA title-holders. Sheldon is also the younger brother of Kelvin who races in the international Blancpain GT Series and ADAC GT Masters.

Sheldon won SA’s 2014 one-make Polo Cup championship at the age of 14, and won it again the following year before he went on to compete in Europe in the Audi Sport TT Cup, ADAC GT Masters, Touring Car Racing championship and Blancpain GT series, before landing his dream drive in DTM.

“It’s quite a hard business,” he said. “I’m making that statement, getting in their [rivals] heads as they’re getting in mine.”

Mind games are part of motorsport, but Van der Linde is a real professional in spite of being just 20 years old. It’s one of the things that impressed BMW.

“As a person, he’s got it all,” says Marquardt, adding that “he impressed us.”

He points out that one thing a driver needs to be able to do is relay exactly what a car is doing to the engineers so they can make the car even better and Van der Linde has that ability.