Motorsport

F2 racer Correa to undergo major surgery to avoid amputation

28 September 2019 - 10:58 By Reuters
Track marshals look on as a crane lift parts of the damaged car of Sauber's Ecuadorian driver Juan Manuel Correa onto a truck following a serious accident involving several drivers during a Formula 2 race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa, Belgium, on August 31, 2019.
Track marshals look on as a crane lift parts of the damaged car of Sauber's Ecuadorian driver Juan Manuel Correa onto a truck following a serious accident involving several drivers during a Formula 2 race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa, Belgium, on August 31, 2019.
Image: Remko de Waal / ANP / AFP

Formula Two driver Juan Manuel Correa will undergo over 10 hours of surgery on his right leg on Sunday in order to avoid amputation, four weeks after being injured in a crash that killed French racer Anthoine Hubert.

The Ecuadorean-American, who was taken out of a medically-induced coma last week, was now "fully conscious", a statement issued by his family said, with his lungs having recovered enough for doctors to attempt the surgery.

Doctors had given Correa the option of a "reconstructive amputation" of his right foot, the statement added, but the 20-year-old had decided to proceed with the surgery instead.

"Sunday's surgery will be crucial in determining Juan Manuel's future," said the statement.

"During surgery, they (doctors) will save what can be saved and remove what needs to be removed in order to rebuild his right lower leg to the best possible condition.

"The surgeons are the top in their field and are cautiously optimistic given the fast-paced recovery that Juan Manuel has had in the previous week."

Hubert died when his car was hit at speed by Correa's after the French driver crashed into the barriers and returned to the track at Spa's fast Raidillon corner during the Belgian Grand Prix support race on August 31.

He was the first driver fatality at a Formula One race weekend since Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger were killed at Imola in 1994.

Correa suffered a spinal injury and fractured his legs in the crash.

He was transferred from Belgium to a specialised intensive care unit in London this month and was moved to another hospital specialising in orthopaedic surgeries earlier this week. 

MORE

Verstappen outpaces Leclerc in Russian Grand Prix second practice

Max Verstappen topped the times for Red Bull ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in Friday's second free practice for this weekend's Russian Grand ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Charles Leclerc says he needs to learn to shut up when upset

Charles Leclerc says he regrets his radio outbursts after losing out to Ferrari team mate Sebastian Vettel at last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Mercedes underdogs for rest of year, says Hamilton

Mercedes will be underdogs for the rest of the Formula One season despite leading the drivers' and constructors' standings by a comfortable margin, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  2. 5 great pre-owned cars you can buy for less than R140,000 Features
  3. REVIEW | Has the 2019 Mazda3 2.0 Astina been priced out of the game? Reviews
  4. Fuel price set to climb in October, thanks to Saudi attacks news
  5. BMW reveals prices of new 8 Series Gran Coupé here in November New Models

Latest Videos

A burst pipe or a free car wash?
‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
X