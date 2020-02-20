Motorsport

F1 in pole position to light up the streets of Sandton

The Heineken F1 Joburg Festival, in partnership with Gauteng Province, will treat F1 fans to car runs featuring three F1 teams

20 February 2020 - 12:42 By Motoring Reporter
Formula One cars will be in action in Sandton next month.
Image: Reuters

Formula 1, with Heineken, has announced an immersive fan festival in Johannesburg on March 29 2020.

The Heineken F1 Joburg Festival, in partnership with Gauteng Province, will treat F1 fans  to car runs featuring three F1 teams in Sandton.

The festival will give fans the opportunity to see 2019 Formula 1 World Championship runner-up Valtteri Bottas and former F1 driver David Coulthard tear through the streets of the suburb as they bring the Grand Prix atmosphere to the heart of the city.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and Renault F1 teams will be in action. The day's fun-filled activities will include a fan zone featuring interactive activations, such as the “DHL e-sports Challenge” and the “Pirelli Pit-Stop Challenge”, with spectacular car displays including supercars, SA Karting, F1600 and historic single-seaters.

SA's former Formula 1 World Championship-winner Jody Scheckter will also make a rare appearance in his 1979 title-clinching Ferrari.

Scheckter, president of South African Grand Prix said: “I am very excited to be involved in what promises to be an amazing spectacle on the streets of Joburg. SA has a long history with F1 and the festival will provide a chance for fans to get up, close and personal with the sport.”

The Heineken F1 Joburg Festival will be broadcast live on SuperSport. It will feature track activity from 1.30pm, with the main F1 Live car run commencing at 3.30pm. From 5pm, festivalgoers will be treated to live music, with the event closing at 8pm.

Tickets, which range from R60 for general admission, are available from Computicket.

