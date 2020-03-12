MotoGP postpones fourth race, Spain to open season in May

The Thai Grand Prix, the second race of the season, scheduled for March 22, was also postponed earlier this month and rescheduled for October 4.

On Tuesday, MotoGP announced the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, had been postponed and rescheduled for November 15.

Argentina's race at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit was next on the list, but that date also succumbed to the virus.

It has been rescheduled for November 22, a week after the Americas, as the penultimate round of the championship.

Spain's season-ending Valencia Grand Prix moves to November 29 as a result of the changes.