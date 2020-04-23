I'd be happy for Seb to stay at Ferrari, says Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc says he would be happy to have Sebastian Vettel continue as his Ferrari Formula One team mate next season, despite their clashes on track last year.

Vettel, 32, is out of contract at the end of 2020 but Ferrari have said he is their first choice, subject to negotiations, to partner the young Monegasque whose deal runs until 2024.

A decision could come before the start of a season stalled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reports in Italy have suggested, however, that Ferrari also have Renault's Australian Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren's Spaniard Carlos Sainz in mind as leading alternatives if a deal falls through.

“I am very happy with Seb,” Leclerc told reporters in a virtual news conference.

“It (the relationship) was good even though we’ve had some few problems on the track, like in Brazil.

“I think it has always been a good relationship, even though from the outside it was probably not seen as it was, but it’s always been good between us.”

Leclerc beat Vettel on race wins, poles, points and podiums last year in what seemed at times an uneasy pairing of a hungry young gun with a champion used to having top billing at Maranello.

They clashed on track on occasions, with their radio comments making headlines.

“I will respect Ferrari’s decision for whoever is next to me and at the end it’s my job to adapt to the person next to me, and you can always learn from whoever is your team mate,” said Leclerc.

“I will welcome anybody. But if Seb stays I will definitely be happy.”