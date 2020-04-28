Motorsport

Lewis Hamilton says lack of racing has left him feeling a 'big void'

28 April 2020 - 08:42 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP walks in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 12, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP walks in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 12, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.
Image: Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has said he misses competing every day and the lack of races this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic had left a "big void" in his life.

The French Grand Prix at Le Castellet in June was cancelled on Monday, becoming the 10th race to be affected by the outbreak in what was to have been a record 22-round season.

Formula One hopes to begin its delayed season in Austria in July without spectators before ending in Abu Dhabi in December after races in Asia and the Americas.

"I miss racing every day. This is the first time since I was eight that I haven't started a season. When you live and breathe something you love, there's definitely a big void," the Mercedes driver said on social media.

The 35-year-old Briton, who has adopted a vegan lifestyle and is outspoken about environmental issues, said there were some positives to take from the crisis as people reflect on their lives, decisions, goals and careers.

"Today, we see clearer skies all over the world, less animals being slaughtered for our pleasure simply because our demands are much lower and everyone staying in," he added.

"Let's not come back the same as we went into this tough time, let's come out of it with better knowledge of our world, changing our personal choices and habits."

"Let's come out of this as a new us... fitter, healthier and more focused but above all, kinder, more generous and gracious and caring for our world and the people in it."

Global confirmed cases of the coronavirus infections exceeded more than three million on Monday and over 205,000 people have died.

READ MORE:

F1 still faces a challenge with revised season plan

Formula One plans to start its stalled season with two races behind closed doors in Austria in July before more of the same at Britain's Silverstone ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

James Allison thanks Mercedes for their 'gamble' on a grieving man

Mercedes technical director James Allison spoke on Sunday of his gratitude to the Formula One world champions and team boss Toto Wolff for their ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Valentino Rossi expects to decide future before season starts

Italian MotoGP great Valentino Rossi says he wants to continue racing next year, when he will be 42, but will likely have to commit before he can see ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. No, you won't be able to buy (or service) a car just yet news
  2. Car dealers plead: let us open our doors Features
  3. Taxi 5am to 8pm grace period comes to an end news
  4. Top 10 things you probably didn't know about Mercedes-AMG Features
  5. Motor industry to government: 'Please let us open for business under level 4' news

Latest Videos

Frontline emergency doctors contend with 'reduced' trauma and Covid-19 lockdown
Smugglers, patrols & desperation - shambles at SA’s R37 million Covid fence
X