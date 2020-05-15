Motorsport

Spa given green light for Belgian GP without spectators

15 May 2020 - 17:31 By Reuters
Alex Albon of Red Bull Racing and Thailand during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 31, 2019 in Spa, Belgium.
Alex Albon of Red Bull Racing and Thailand during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 31, 2019 in Spa, Belgium.
Image: Peter J Fox/Getty Images

The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix, scheduled for the end of August but threatened by the Covid-19 pandemic, can go ahead without spectators, regional authorities said on Friday.

The Formula One season has yet to start, with three races cancelled and seven postponed, but series organisers are planning to get going in July with two races behind closed doors in Austria.

The government has said no sports or cultural events can take place before June 30 but sports clubs can resume training in the presence of a coach and with no more than 20 people present from May 18.

"The Belgian Grand Prix can be held behind closed doors, as well as all the necessary prior training," the Belgian region of Wallonia said in a statement.

The Spa-Francorchamps circuit said on its website that it had implemented health and prevention measures to comply with directives.

Formula One has yet to publish a revised calendar, with commercial rights holders Liberty Media aiming for a reduced schedule of 15-18 races running into December and possibly even January.

Belgium was scheduled for August 30 on the original calendar.

Ferrari looking at IndyCar, says Mattia Binotto

Ferrari is exploring the possibility of entering the North American IndyCar series, its Formula One team principal Mattia Binotto said on Thursday.
Motoring
9 hours ago

Carlos Sainz is an 'ideal fit' for Ferrari

The talk was of luring six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes to Ferrari but in the end it was Carlos Sainz, a driver yet to win ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Daniel Ricciardo moving from Renault to McLaren for 2021

Australian Daniel Ricciardo will race for McLaren in 2021, the British Formula One team said in a statement on Thursday.
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again news
  2. Car dealers open, but licence centres will start operating only from June 1 news
  3. The new 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S is the first R1m hot-hatch New Models
  4. Job losses and salary cuts force car buyers to look down-market news
  5. Five things you need to know about buying a car under level 4 lockdown Features

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X