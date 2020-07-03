Motorsport

McLaren first on track as F1 season finally starts

Carlos Sainz behind the wheel in Austria

03 July 2020 - 12:36 By Reuters
McLaren's Carlos Sainz during practice as F1 resumes during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: Reuters

McLaren's Carlos Sainz was the first driver out on the track as the opening free practice session of the much-delayed Formula One season got underway at a damp and overcast Red Bull Ring on Friday.

Sunday's race, the first of two in Austria on successive weekends, will be the latest start to a championship after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the scheduled Australian opener on March 15 before a wheel had turned.

Friday was the first time all the drivers had been on track together since the end of pre-season testing in Barcelona in February. The last time any of them raced was in Abu Dhabi in December last year.

"Motor sport is back," International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Jean Todt said on Twitter moments after the cars left the Spielberg pit lane to begin lapping the scenic circuit.

"It's good to hear the engines and see cars again and almost get back to some phase of normality," Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told Sky F1 television.

"We all look like we're in some kind of hospital programme, with the face masks and the PPE (personal protective equipment), but other than that working practices are very much as normal.

"This is day one of the season, so it's a little bit odd coming here halfway through the year."

The race is being run under strict health and safety conditions, with teams operating in "bubbles" and isolated from each other in a paddock, and with drivers wearing face masks even when talking to the media by video link.

The race will be run without spectators for the first time in Formula One history.

"We are all used to a lot of fans in the campsites and grandstands, but the most important thing is we are finally back on track and can put up a good show," McLaren principal Andreas Seidl said during a Zoom call.

McLaren triggered the abandonment of the Australian race in Melbourne after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Seidl said the entire team had received clean bills of health after the latest round of tests. 

