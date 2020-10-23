Motorsport

Verstappen and Stroll collide in eventful Portuguese practice

23 October 2020 - 18:23 By Reuters
The car of Lance Stroll of Canada and Racing Point is removed from the track after a crash during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Portugal at Autodromo Internacional do Algarve on October 23, 2020 in Portimao, Portugal.
The car of Lance Stroll of Canada and Racing Point is removed from the track after a crash during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Portugal at Autodromo Internacional do Algarve on October 23, 2020 in Portimao, Portugal.
Image: Jorge Guerrero - Pool/Getty Images

Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll collided in an eventful second practice for the first Portuguese Grand Prix in 24 years on Friday while Valtteri Bottas set the pace for Formula One champions Mercedes.

The afternoon saw two red flag interruptions, first when AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly pulled over with his car in flames and then when Red Bull's Verstappen and Racing Point's Stroll smashed into each other.

There was plenty of swearing from Verstappen over the team radio after the impact as he tried to go through on the inside, including suggesting Stroll was blind.

"I was so surprised that he just turned in while I was coming up to him. I don't know where I had to go," said the Dutchman, who refused to apologise for his language. "It was just very unnecessary."

Racing Point boss Otmar Szafnauer saw it differently: "I can assure you 100% that Max knew Lance was there ... but Lance doesn't know Max was there. It's pretty simple for me."

Both drivers were summoned to stewards.

Verstappen still ended the day second fastest, half a second slower than Bottas, with Mercedes' six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton second in the morning and then eighth after lunch.

McLaren's Lando Norris was third in the afternoon, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Bottas was quickest in both morning and afternoon, continuing a habit of leading the way on Fridays, with an overall best time of one minute 17.940 seconds around the undulating Algarve circuit near Portimao.

For the eighth race in a row, including the Nürburgring where practice started only on Saturday due to bad weather, Bottas' name was on top of the opening time sheets.

The Friday morning prowess has not translated into wins on Sunday, however, with Bottas 69 points adrift of Hamilton after 11 races.

Hamilton has seven wins to Bottas' two and will be chasing a record 92nd career win on Sunday, having matched Michael Schumacher's all-time milestone at the Nürburgring on October 11.

The last Portuguese Grand Prix was held at Estoril, near Lisbon, in 1996.

READ MORE

Williams boss swerves questions on Perez and driver choices

Williams refused to rule out a move for Sergio Perez on Friday as speculation mounted that the Mexican could replace George Russell at the tail-end ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Russell confident in Williams seat despite Perez speculation

George Russell said on Thursday he was confident he would be racing for Williams in Formula One next year despite media speculation linking Mexican ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Hamilton questions Vitaly Petrov's role as steward after BLM comments

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton questioned the appointment of Vitaly Petrov as a Portuguese Grand Prix steward on Thursday after the Russian ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Chinese bakkie won’t be called the 'Poer' in SA news
  2. How to save R100k on a 2020 Ford Ranger Wildtrak Features
  3. Toyota rated world's most valuable car company news
  4. Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2020 crowns new winner news
  5. These are the 10 best-selling used SUV models under R200k Features

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
X