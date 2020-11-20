Motorsport

Formula One expects 24-race calendar in next few years

20 November 2020 - 09:08 By Reuters
Alexander Albon of Thailand driving his Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park on November 15, 2020 in Istanbul.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Formula One is planning to expand to 24 races in the near future, with some rotation of circuits, CEO Chase Carey said on Thursday.

The sport has pencilled in a record 23 races for next year, dependent on developments in the Covid-19 pandemic which forced organisers to rewrite this season's schedule and limit races to Europe and the Middle East.

Carey, who is handing over to former Ferrari team boss Stefano Domenicali in January while remaining as non-executive chairperson of the Liberty Media-owned sport, was speaking to investors.

“We expect to move to a 24-race calendar in the next few years, and will probably rotate a few races so we will be able to accommodate a few new partners,” said the American.

“But they will be limited, as long-term partnerships continue to be our priority.”

Formula One had two new races this year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, at Portugal's Algarve circuit and Mugello in Italy, while also bringing back the Nürburgring in Germany, Italy's Imola and Turkey's Istanbul Park for the first time in years.

Those races were stand-ins for others that had to be cancelled on what ended up as a 17-round calendar.

Saudi Arabia will be the new round on the calendar next season with a night race in Jeddah.

Formula One has never had more than 21 rounds in a season and extending the calendar has caused concern about the burden placed on team staff.

Carey said Formula One's viewership was up slightly on last year despite the dominance of Mercedes for a seventh year in succession and a lacklustre showing by Ferrari.

