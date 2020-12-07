Valtteri Bottas looks to be on borrowed time at Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas looks increasingly on borrowed time at Mercedes after George Russell showed the Formula One world champions just how good he can be.

Russell, 22, was drafted in as a late replacement for Lewis Hamilton at Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix when the seven-times champion tested positive for Covid-19, but at times it looked like the older Briton was at the wheel.

Apart from qualifying, when Bottas took pole by a whisker, Russell had the measure of the Finn and could have won but for a team error and misfortune.

“We learnt that George Russell is somebody to count on in the future,” Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said. “He has all the potential and all the ingredients that a future star needs.”

Russell, the 2018 Formula Two champion, has a long-term contract with Mercedes and has been learning the ropes at struggling Williams. The future looks bright for him.