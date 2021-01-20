Motorsport

Ducati sign up with MotoGP until end of 2026

20 January 2021 - 14:16 By Reuters
Danilo Petrucci of Italy and Ducati rounds the bend during qualifying for the MotoGP of Portugal at Algarve Motor Park on November 21 2020 in Portimao, Portugal.
Danilo Petrucci of Italy and Ducati rounds the bend during qualifying for the MotoGP of Portugal at Algarve Motor Park on November 21 2020 in Portimao, Portugal.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Italian manufacturer Ducati announced on Wednesday its continuation in MotoGP until at least the end of the 2026 season.

Ducati won the top category with Australian Casey Stoner in 2007, ending a 32-year Japanese manufacturer domination of the sport.

The Bologna-based company also secured the MotoGP constructors' title last season after a 50 point deduction for Yamaha. Suzuki took the rider and team titles with Spaniard Joan Mir.

The factory Ducati team has a new line-up for 2021 with Australian Jack Miller and Italian Francesco Bagnaia.

“Racing has always been a truly fundamental part of the Ducati brand and will remain so in the future,” said Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali in a statement.

“This renewed agreement confirms that, while we plan to continue to expand our product range outside the world of sports bikes, the track and high-performance motorbikes remain a central element for Ducati.”

READ MORE

Female power returns to Indy 500 with women-led team

Women are poised to return to the Indianapolis 500 starting grid this year with a female-led ownership group and driver that could herald a new era ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Nissany handed more F1 practice sessions with Williams

Israeli driver Roy Nissany will have a day of pre-season testing and take part in three Friday practice sessions for Williams this season, the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Saudi Arabia hosts Israelis for Dakar Rally after diplomatic inroads

Among the teams dashing around the dunes in their cars at the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia this month, there were two whose presence would have been ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Brace for hefty fuel price increases, warns AA news
  2. Trump's China tech war backfires on car makers as chips run short news
  3. Your A-Z of all the new cars expected to launch in SA during 2021 Features
  4. 10 cars we’re looking forward to in 2021 Features
  5. BMW aims to double fully electric vehicle sales in 2021 news

Latest Videos

Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
X