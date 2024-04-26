Tesla's plan for more affordable cars takes page from Detroit rivals

Elon Musk's new plan to use existing product lines as the basis for new affordable vehicles — rather than springing for new models — follows the playbook of Tesla's old-school Detroit rivals, as some Tesla investors and analysts see it.
The shift towards incremental improvement, mirroring a common strategy of Ford and General Motors, suggests the future of car-making Musk has promised to disrupt may still look a lot like the past.
Musk's new strategy followed an exclusive Reuters report that Tesla had shelved plans to release a long-awaited, new model expected to cost $25,000 (R475,230) in late 2025. Investors had expected the affordable car, often called the Model 2, to drive the company's growth into a mass-market carmaker.
Instead, Tesla said this week it will use a current platform and production lines to produce what it called “more affordable” models by early next year. It did not provide details or pricing.
The announcement sparked a double-digit stock rise and drew widespread praise from investors. Some analysts expect Tesla to offer basic versions of the Model 3 and Y, which start at about $39,000 (R741,358) and $43,000 (R817,395).
“It is a traditional carmaker strategy,” said Sandeep Rao, a senior researcher at Leverage Shares, an investment management company with assets of about $500bn (R9.53-trillion) including in Tesla and other EV makers.
“You can buy a Volkswagen Golf Highline, which is a basic version, or you can buy a GT, which is a pricier version and also 25% more expensive.”
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“That's probably going to be one of the most popular cars if they get it launched,” said King Lip, chief strategist at BakerAvenue Wealth Management which has a small position in Tesla.
Tesla said the change would allow the company to launch low-cost vehicles swiftly but would result in smaller cost reduction than expected and modest volume growth.
Some analysts expect the new models to look familiar.
“We see it as more likely that Tesla will attempt to launch stripped-down versions of the Model 3 and Y as lower cost models. However, we are unclear on how much cost Tesla can realistically take out,” Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi said in a report.
In January, Tesla said it was approaching “the natural limit of cost down of our existing vehicle line-up”.
Musk's target of a new car in a year was seen as optimistic at best by many investors and analysts, given Musk has often failed to meet his own timing predictions: The new Cybertruck arrived four years after Musk unveiled it in 2019 and Tesla is still having trouble ramping up production.
“By traditional legacy car guy standards that Cybertruck ramp is a crawl,” said James Womack, a former research director at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He co-authored a 1990 book on Toyota's lean production philosophy and methods and said it was long overdue for Tesla to act like a legacy carmaker when it came to launching new vehicles on time.
“Musk can tread out on the ragged edge and lean over the cliff as tech visionary,” he said. But he and others raised concerns about “execution risk” — whether Tesla could do what Musk plans, on time. “They need to avoid too much Musk in execution” of the production plan, Womack said.
While Tesla's shift “tempers or slows down manufacturing innovation”, the change will enable Tesla to respond faster to the threat from Chinese carmakers, said K Venkatesh Prasad, a former Ford engineer, who is now chief innovation officer at the Centre for Automotive Research.
“There is an urgency. If you didn't have speed, then you lose the game,” Prasad said.
The change in strategy has some investors rethinking Tesla's industry leading valuation. Don Nesbitt, senior portfolio manager at ZCM, said while there is the possibility of autonomous driving, eventually, they need to shift to making lower cost models now.
Tesla used to be seen as a tech stock: “Now you're talking about a carmaker and that's it,” he said.
Tesla's plan for more affordable cars takes page from Detroit rivals
Image: Tesla Inc
Elon Musk's new plan to use existing product lines as the basis for new affordable vehicles — rather than springing for new models — follows the playbook of Tesla's old-school Detroit rivals, as some Tesla investors and analysts see it.
The shift towards incremental improvement, mirroring a common strategy of Ford and General Motors, suggests the future of car-making Musk has promised to disrupt may still look a lot like the past.
Musk's new strategy followed an exclusive Reuters report that Tesla had shelved plans to release a long-awaited, new model expected to cost $25,000 (R475,230) in late 2025. Investors had expected the affordable car, often called the Model 2, to drive the company's growth into a mass-market carmaker.
Instead, Tesla said this week it will use a current platform and production lines to produce what it called “more affordable” models by early next year. It did not provide details or pricing.
The announcement sparked a double-digit stock rise and drew widespread praise from investors. Some analysts expect Tesla to offer basic versions of the Model 3 and Y, which start at about $39,000 (R741,358) and $43,000 (R817,395).
“It is a traditional carmaker strategy,” said Sandeep Rao, a senior researcher at Leverage Shares, an investment management company with assets of about $500bn (R9.53-trillion) including in Tesla and other EV makers.
“You can buy a Volkswagen Golf Highline, which is a basic version, or you can buy a GT, which is a pricier version and also 25% more expensive.”
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“That's probably going to be one of the most popular cars if they get it launched,” said King Lip, chief strategist at BakerAvenue Wealth Management which has a small position in Tesla.
Tesla said the change would allow the company to launch low-cost vehicles swiftly but would result in smaller cost reduction than expected and modest volume growth.
Some analysts expect the new models to look familiar.
“We see it as more likely that Tesla will attempt to launch stripped-down versions of the Model 3 and Y as lower cost models. However, we are unclear on how much cost Tesla can realistically take out,” Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi said in a report.
In January, Tesla said it was approaching “the natural limit of cost down of our existing vehicle line-up”.
Musk's target of a new car in a year was seen as optimistic at best by many investors and analysts, given Musk has often failed to meet his own timing predictions: The new Cybertruck arrived four years after Musk unveiled it in 2019 and Tesla is still having trouble ramping up production.
“By traditional legacy car guy standards that Cybertruck ramp is a crawl,” said James Womack, a former research director at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He co-authored a 1990 book on Toyota's lean production philosophy and methods and said it was long overdue for Tesla to act like a legacy carmaker when it came to launching new vehicles on time.
“Musk can tread out on the ragged edge and lean over the cliff as tech visionary,” he said. But he and others raised concerns about “execution risk” — whether Tesla could do what Musk plans, on time. “They need to avoid too much Musk in execution” of the production plan, Womack said.
While Tesla's shift “tempers or slows down manufacturing innovation”, the change will enable Tesla to respond faster to the threat from Chinese carmakers, said K Venkatesh Prasad, a former Ford engineer, who is now chief innovation officer at the Centre for Automotive Research.
“There is an urgency. If you didn't have speed, then you lose the game,” Prasad said.
The change in strategy has some investors rethinking Tesla's industry leading valuation. Don Nesbitt, senior portfolio manager at ZCM, said while there is the possibility of autonomous driving, eventually, they need to shift to making lower cost models now.
Tesla used to be seen as a tech stock: “Now you're talking about a carmaker and that's it,” he said.
MORE:
Battle for ‘tech luxury’ in China as EVs get smarter and cheaper
Toyota hits record annual output, sales on robust demand
Tesla promises ‘more affordable’ cars after shelving Model 2
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos