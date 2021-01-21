Motorsport

Marc Marquez back in the gym after latest arm surgery

21 January 2021 - 15:07 By Reuters
Marc Marquez of Spain and the Repsol Honda MotoGP Team has returned to training after a third round of surgery on his right arm in December.
Six-times MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has returned to training after a third round of surgery on his right arm in December.

The 27-year-old Spaniard posted an image on Instagram of himself in the gym with the caption “first day of indoor cycling”.

The Honda rider fractured his humerus in last season's opening Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez in July and had a second operation after damaging a plate in his arm while opening a window at home.

He missed the rest of the season, failing to score a point.

His Repsol Honda team said in a statement on January 14 that Marquez had undergone a six-week check-up with a satisfactory outcome.

“Marquez will continue with the specific antibiotic treatment and with a functional recovery programme adapted to his clinical situation,” the team said then.

The MotoGP season is due to start in Qatar with a night race on March 28, after preseason testing at the Losail circuit.

