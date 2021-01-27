Carlos Sainz makes his Ferrari track debut at Fiorano

Motorsport

27 January 2021 - 18:39 By Reuters
Carlos Sainz of Spain drives the Scuderia Ferrari 2018-spec SF71H on track during a five-day test at Fiorano Circuit on January 27 2021 in Fiorano Modenese, Italy.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Spaniard Carlos Sainz drove a Ferrari Formula One car for the first time on Wednesday in a private test at the Italian team's Fiorano track.

The 26-year-old has moved from McLaren to Maranello as replacement for four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel alongside Charles Leclerc, who returned to the cockpit on Tuesday after recovering from Covid-19.

Leclerc completed more than 100 laps in the 2018 car in his stint, practising starts and work for the new season starting in Bahrain on March 28.

Ferrari are carrying out five days of testing with race drivers and Academy youngsters, including F2 champion Mick Schumacher who will be racing for the US-owned Haas team this season.

Official preseason testing is limited to three days in Bahrain in March but teams can do private running in cars that are more than two years old.

