Motorsport

Azerbaijan Grand Prix will go ahead without spectators

05 March 2021 - 13:59 By Reuters
Daniil Kvyat driving the Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 Honda on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 28 2019 in Azerbaijan.
Daniil Kvyat driving the Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 Honda on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 28 2019 in Azerbaijan.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

The Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix in Baku will go ahead without spectators in June after being cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers said on Friday.

A statement said it was still too soon for fans to attend safely, and tickets from 2020 would be valid for 2022 provided no refund had been sought.

"Our main priority this year will continue to be the health and safety of everyone working and participating at the event," said promoter Arif Rahimov.

The race had a reported three-day attendance of 85,000 in 2019, with overseas visitors accounting for almost a quarter.

It is scheduled to be the sixth round of the 2021 season, the June 6 date sandwiched between Monaco and Canada.

Azerbaijan is the first grand prix so far this year to confirm it will be behind closed doors. Most were held without spectators last year.

The season starts in Bahrain, where tickets for the March 28 race are being sold to fans who have been vaccinated or have recovered from the coronavirus.

Portugal takes vacant May 2 slot on F1 calendar

Portugal will fill a slot left vacant by Vietnam and be the third race of the Formula One season on May 2, the sport confirmed on Friday
Motoring
1 hour ago

Bahrain limits F1 tickets to vaccinated and Covid recovered

Fans will be allowed to attend Formula One's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix this month if they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or have ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Pandemic prevents Haas firing up its new VF-21 until Bahrain test

Haas will have to wait until Formula One starts pre-season testing on March 12 to fire up their new car for the first time due to Covid-19 ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. The VW Golf 8 GTI will be with us in the second quarter of 2021 New Models
  2. REVIEW | VW's 2021 Amarok V6 has bark and bite in equal measure Reviews
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Lively new 2021 BMW 128ti is a true GTI rival First Drives
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Ford Ranger FX4 has the technological edge First Drives
  5. Three-day protest by driving schools against online booking system to start on ... news

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X