Azerbaijan Grand Prix will go ahead without spectators

The Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix in Baku will go ahead without spectators in June after being cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers said on Friday.

A statement said it was still too soon for fans to attend safely, and tickets from 2020 would be valid for 2022 provided no refund had been sought.

"Our main priority this year will continue to be the health and safety of everyone working and participating at the event," said promoter Arif Rahimov.