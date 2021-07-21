Motorsport

Dani Pedrosa returning to the MotoGP grid in Austria

21 July 2021 - 20:25 By Reuters
Dani Pedrosa is set to make a wildcard return to MotoGP at Austria's Red Bull Ring on August 6-8.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Dani Pedrosa will make a wild card return to MotoGP at Austria's Red Bull Ring on August 6-8, the KTM team said on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Spaniard retired from full-time racing at the end of 2018 but has since served as KTM's factory test rider.

Three times a runner-up in the top category, Pedrosa won 31 races with Honda from 2006-18. The race at the Red Bull Ring will be his first for KTM.

“It’s interesting again to go into a race because it gives you a different perspective compared to a normal test,” he said. “My focus for the GP is to try to test the things we have on the bike in a race situation. I wish to understand the requests riders might have for different sessions and technical features.”

