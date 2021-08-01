Motorsport

Vettel disqualified from Hungarian GP

01 August 2021 - 22:48 By Reuters
Stewards disqualified Sebastian Vettel from Sunday's Hungarian GP for a fuel irregularity.
Stewards disqualified Sebastian Vettel from Sunday's Hungarian GP for a fuel irregularity.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Sebastian Vettel lost his second-place finish in Sunday’s Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix after being disqualified by stewards for a fuel irregularity, a stewards' statement said.

The German, who crossed the line 1.8 seconds behind first-time race winner Esteban Ocon, did not have enough fuel left in his Aston Martin to provide a sample after the race as required by the rules.

The decision moves Lewis Hamilton up to second, handing the Mercedes driver an eight-point lead over title rival Max Verstappen, who moves up to ninth.

Hamilton suspects long Covid after suffering fatigue, dizziness

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he suspects he has long Covid, after suffering dizziness and fatigue in the aftermath of a ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Verstappen says he was 'taken out' by a Mercedes again

Red Bull's Max Verstappen salvaged a point but lost his F1 championship lead to Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Ocon takes his maiden F1 victory in Hungary with Alpine

Frenchman Esteban Ocon fended off Sebastian Vettel to take a maiden Formula One win for Alpine in a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix, that saw Lewis ...
Motoring
6 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Toyota confirms local pricing, spec for new Land Cruiser 300 New Models
  2. Toyota's Johan van Zyl dies news
  3. CAR CLINIC | What you need to know about modern fuel injection Features
  4. Refreshed Jeep Compass plotting a course to SA New Models
  5. First time I wasn't alone, says Hamilton after F1 racism response Motorsport

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail