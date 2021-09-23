SHOOT-OUT | 2021 VW Golf GTI vs BMW 128ti

There are few cars as pedigreed as the Volkswagen Golf GTI, or badges more recognisable. A car that started as a pet project by VW engineers essentially invented the hot hatch genre, and ever since the moniker first adorned the Mk I Golf back in 1976 it’s been the benchmark against which all other swift hatches are measured.

The car has certainly wormed its way into the collective psyche; in its week-long stay with us the new eighth-generation GTI garnered regular thumbs-up from motorists, petrol attendants and even a pair of policemen on patrol.

The latest version has the punchy performance and sporty handling of its forebears but embraces a new era with a digitised cabin and hi-tech driver aids.

Then there’s the new BMW 128ti, the latest interloper in the GTI’s hallowed turf. It’s a 1-Series hatch with M Sport suspension, a shot of styling swagger, and a badge resurrected from the Bavarian carmaker’s sporting past. Though not as readily recognisable as the GTI moniker, “Turismo Internazionale” has heritage, as it was used on sporting Beemers since the 1960s including the well-known 2002 TI, and most recently on the BMW 325ti Compact of the late 1990s.

Like the GTI it has front-wheel drive, and the two protagonists have almost identical power.

How does the beefed-up Beemer stack up to the pedigreed GTI? We lined them up for a comparison test to find out.