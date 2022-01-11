Motorsport

Hyundai unwraps its new hybrid powered WRC challenger

11 January 2022 - 09:45 By Motoring Reporter

The dirt-slinging World Rally Championship (WRC) will finally enter the hybrid era when the 2022 season begins in Monte Carlo next week. Designed to be more sustainable, the new flagship Group Rally1 cars are required to run a standardised plug-in hybrid system that pairs a 1.6-litre four-cylinder internal combustion engine with a 100kW electric motor. Powered by a 3.9kWh battery pack, the latter must be used exclusively by crews when driving through service parks or built-up areas between stages. Drivers can also call on this system to boost power delivery for a limited amount of time during each stage. In addition to hybridisation, all Rally1 cars will run exclusively on eco-friendly biofuels. 

And the first manufacturer to whip the covers off their 2022 challenger is Hyundai with its i20 N Rally1. At the helm for all rounds of the 2022 championship will be the team's rally-winning crews Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe and Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja. Both will be keen to make an impression in the title chase after mixed fortunes in 2021.

A third Hyundai i20 N Rally1 will be shared throughout the season by Sweden's Oliver Solberg, who joins the team after demonstrating exciting pace in selected rounds last season, and the experienced Spaniard Dani Sordo. Solberg’s co-driver will be Elliott Edmondson, while Sordo starts his ninth season with Hyundai alongside Candido Carrera. 

