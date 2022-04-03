×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Espargaro claims maiden pole for Aprilia at Argentine MotoGP

03 April 2022 - 10:45 By Reuters
Aleix Espargaro dominated Saturday's practice, which was delayed after the air freight failed to arrive in time from the previous race in Indonesia, and took that form into qualifying to claim a first pole since he was a Suzuki rider in 2015.
Aleix Espargaro dominated Saturday's practice, which was delayed after the air freight failed to arrive in time from the previous race in Indonesia, and took that form into qualifying to claim a first pole since he was a Suzuki rider in 2015.
Image: Aprilia

Aleix Espargaro claimed a first MotoGP pole for Aprilia as the Spaniard held off a late charge from Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin to earn top spot in qualifying at the Argentine Grand Prix on Saturday.

The two were joined on the front row at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit by Luca Marini of VR46, the team owned by former world champion Valentino Rossi.

Pol Espargaro finished fourth on his Repsol Honda while Aprilia's Maverick Vinales was fifth and world champion Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha sixth.

Aleix Espargaro dominated Saturday's practice, which was delayed after the air freight failed to arrive in time from the previous race in Indonesia, and took that form into qualifying to claim a first pole since he was a Suzuki rider in 2015.

“I'm very happy, I think the word is proud,” said the 32-year-old. “We have been working very hard for the last five years. We are improving day by day and getting close to the best bikes in the world. This is an extra boost for tomorrow.”

Martin, whose lightning fast final lap briefly pushed Aleix into second, will be bidding for his first win of the season.

“Super confident for tomorrow. The pace is good and fast. We are ready for everything,” he said.

Ducati's Jack Miller will start Sunday's race from 14th on the grid after he was given a three-place grid penalty due to riding slow on the line and disturbing Quartararo at the entry of Turn 7 in Q2.

There was disappointment for championship leader Enea Bastianini, who won the season opener in Qatar, and 2021 runner-up Francesco Bagnaia as both failed to make it out of Q1.

But Miller's grid penalty meant Bastianini occupied the 12th spot while Bagnaia was 13th. 

SA's Brad Binder qualified 11th. His brother Darryn Binder qualified 23rd.

READ MORE

Domenicali says no plans to abandon Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Formula One will continue to hold the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix despite an attack on an oil storage facility near the track prior to last weekend's ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Vegas puts Monaco's future into focus, says McLaren's Brown

Las Vegas will be a stunning addition to the Formula One calendar next year but will also put into focus the future of Monaco's showcase grand prix, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Argentine MotoGP practice postponed due to freight delay

MotoGP postponed Friday practice for the Argentine Grand Prix to Saturday after air freight failed to arrive in time from the previous race in ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Volkswagen to recall more than 100,000 cars on fire risk news
  2. The new Toyota GR Corolla is one badass all-wheel drive hot hatch New Models
  3. Driving a 1989 Toyota Cressida wagon with fewer than 28,000km on the clock Features
  4. Mercedes-Benz gives us a glimpse of its new T-Class New Models
  5. Convenience, connectivity, safety: Tap into Toyota Connect for big benefits Features

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails