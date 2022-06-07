×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

SA Grand Prix hopes boosted by F1 boss’s pending visit

Phuti Mpyane Senior motoring writer
07 June 2022 - 09:20

Formula One champions Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen recently voiced their wishes to race in Africa, resulting in a flurry of speculation that SA could host a Grand Prix.

Further fuelling the hype are reports that Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali will be visiting SA soon. F1 insiders that Motor News spoke to could neither confirm nor deny that the F1 boss is coming here to discuss SA hosting a race next year, but we've been reliably informed that that the Kyalami racetrack will be among a few stopovers he will be making.

The Midrand-based track is the only facility in the country that is nearly fit to host a Formula One race, pending some modifications.

Domenicali was recently quoted by the New York Times as saying“We have two options for a new race [in Africa] and the most likely to hopefully happen soon is SA. It’s part of our agenda and there is a commitment to see if this could be on the calendar as soon as possible.”

SA last hosted a Formula One race in 1993, a year before the dawn of democracy, and the last event of near equal magnitude was the A1 GP that held races from 2005 to 2009. Is the country on the brink of hosting a Formula One race once more?

Motor News spoke to a number of people close to the matter, including Warren Scheckter, MD of the SA Grand Prix, who started the bid to host an African F1 race in 2013. Appealing to both government and private investors, the nephew of former Formula One champion Jody Scheckter says work to bring the SA GP to fruition has been going very well, with cautious optimism that SA could be added to the 2023 calendar.   

Adding to hopes are the ongoing changes to the F1 calendar slots. Sochi in Russia has been lost due to sanctions against that country, and new venues popping up, such as Las Vegas and Miami in the US, hint at a changing strategy. 

Chair of Motorsport SA (MSA) Anton Roux has also been campaigning to bring an F1 race to SA.

Roux, who is on the senate of world motorsport governing body Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), said many complexities are involved in arranging a Formula One GP but the FIA can make a case for testing the waters in any city with “fewer requirements”, an example of which resulted in the 2021 Grand Prix at Portimao, Portugal.

Third competitor dies in 2022 Isle of Man TT races

The 2022 Isle of Man TT races claimed a third life on Monday when Northern Irish rider Davy Morgan was killed in a crash during the first Supersport ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Tanak ends his win drought with victory in Sardinia

Ott Tanak won a world rally championship round for the first time in more than a year and ended Hyundai's season-long drought with a dominant victory ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Quartararo wins Catalunya MotoGP while Espargaro misses podium after blunder

World championship leader Fabio Quartararo extended his lead in the standings with a dominant victory at the Catalunya Grand Prix on Sunday as home ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Five of the vehicles most expensive to fill up in June Features
  2. Mercedes to recall nearly 1 million cars worldwide due to brake issue news
  3. Musk's warning could be car industry's 'canary in the coal mine' moment news
  4. BAKKIE SHOOT-OUT | 2022 Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu D-Max Features
  5. Toyota Corolla Cross is 2022 SA Car of The Year news

Latest Videos

Lesotho nationals flee Eastern Cape farming town after clashes with local ...
‘I have never stolen money’: Ramaphosa responds to Fraser’s allegations