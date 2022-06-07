Student teacher shot in head at Durban school
A student teacher was shot in the head at a school in Newlands West in Durban on Tuesday.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said its paramedics together with Netcare 911 responded to the scene just after 8am.
“On arrival on scene a male believed to be about 30 years of age was found lying on the roadway next to a vehicle. Closer inspection found the man to have sustained a single gunshot wound to the head and he was in a critical condition,” he said.
Emergency care practitioners worked to stabilise the man before he was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.
“The circumstances surrounding the incident and the events preceding it are unclear and will form the subject of a SA Police Service investigation,” said Van Reenen.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
