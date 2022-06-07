×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Student teacher shot in head at Durban school

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
07 June 2022 - 09:20
A student teacher was shot in the head at a school in Durban on Tuesday.
A student teacher was shot in the head at a school in Durban on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF

A student teacher was shot in the head at a school in Newlands West in Durban on Tuesday.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said its paramedics together with Netcare 911 responded to the scene just after 8am.

“On arrival on scene a male believed to be about 30 years of age was found lying on the roadway next to a vehicle. Closer inspection found the man to have sustained a single gunshot wound to the head and he was in a critical condition,” he said.

Emergency care practitioners worked to stabilise the man before he was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident and the events preceding it are unclear and will form the subject of a SA Police Service investigation,” said Van Reenen.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Fire damages classrooms at Gauteng school

Eight classrooms were damaged after a fire broke out at Drommedaris Primary School in Reiger Park, Boksburg, on Sunday.
News
1 day ago

Teacher, 14-year-old among hundreds of Americans hit by gunfire over weekend

A Philadelphia school teacher, an Arizona teenager and a Chicago police officer were among hundreds of people struck down by bullets over the ...
News
2 hours ago

Primary school pupils find skeleton under mobile classroom in Joburg

Primary school pupils made the gruesome discovery of a human skeleton while retrieving a soccer ball from under a mobile classroom in Alexandra, ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Employee describes burglary at Ramaphosa's game farm Investigations
  2. Debris from Russian space rocket seen falling to earth over Johannesburg South Africa
  3. OBITUARY | Long John Berks: mensch, change-maker, SA radio legend News
  4. Gupta brothers arrested in Dubai South Africa
  5. Presidential heist charges: Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law? Politics

Latest Videos

Lesotho nationals flee Eastern Cape farming town after clashes with local ...
‘I have never stolen money’: Ramaphosa responds to Fraser’s allegations