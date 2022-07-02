×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in final British GP practice

02 July 2022 - 15:35 By Reuters
Max Verstappen on track during the third free practice session ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 2, 2022 in Silverstone, England.
Max Verstappen on track during the third free practice session ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 2, 2022 in Silverstone, England.
Image: ANP via Getty Images

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen led a Red Bull one-two in a breezy final practice for the British Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Dutch 24-year-old lapped with a best time of 1:27.901 seconds, 0.410 quicker than his Mexican team mate Sergio Perez.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third with the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton fourth and fifth on the time sheets.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was sixth fastest, confirming expectations that the battle in qualifying would be between the top three teams.

Red Bull are leading both championships and are chasing a seventh successive win, with Verstappen 46 points clear of Perez after nine races.

Verstappen has won six times this year but Hamilton, whose team have been struggling with a bouncing car, is a record eight times winner at his home Silverstone circuit.

Qualifying starts at 1400 GMT, with the threat of rain ever-present.

READ MORE

Sainz the man to beat in second British GP practice session

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz kept crowd favourite Lewis Hamilton off the top of the time sheets in second practice for the British Grand Prix on Friday.
Motoring
20 hours ago

Hamilton removes nose stud ahead of British GP practice

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton backed down in a spat with Formula One's governing body and removed a nose stud before taking part in ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Bottas goes fastest in damp first British GP practice session

Valtteri Bottas was fastest in a damp and largely meaningless first practice for the British Grand Prix on Friday with half the field including ...
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. British drivers' club to strip Nelson Piquet of his honorary membership Motorsport
  2. Road to recovery: formerly questionable Sanral tenders worth R17bn re-advertised news
  3. Sorry Tesla but Hyundai is quietly dominating the EV race news
  4. Scam or saviour — do fuel-saving devices actually work? Features
  5. WATCH | Marshals refuse to help after competitor rolls in Safari Rally Kenya news

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths