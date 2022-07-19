×

Motorsport

Williams ready to run both cars with upgrades

19 July 2022 - 14:02 By Reuters
Williams has confirmed that both of their cars will run the latest upgrades at this weekend's French Grand Prix.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Nicholas Latifi will finally have the same performance upgrades on his car as Williams Formula One teammate Alex Albon at this weekend’s French Grand Prix.

The team said on Tuesday they now had parts for both cars after Albon tried them out in Britain and Austria.

“Though the weather in Silverstone and the Sprint format in Austria were not ideal for testing, we have seen enough encouraging feedback to be confident that we have taken a step forward,” said Dave Robson, head of vehicle performance.

“With the weather likely to be warm, dry and stable this weekend, we’ll look to use Friday’s running to get Nicky up to speed with the new parts and also to continue to understand how best to exploit the performance of the new package.”

Williams are last in the constructors’ standings with three points, all scored by Albon.

Canadian Latifi, whose position at the team beyond this season is uncertain, is the only driver on the grid yet to score with the 22-race championship now entering its second half at Le Castellet.

“We’ve seen some positive signs from it (the upgrade package) on Alex’s car so far, so I’m looking forward to getting my first taste,” he said.

“Hopefully it can bring us that extra bit of relative pace that we’ve missed and put us more in the fight.”

