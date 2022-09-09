AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda will have a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Monza after the Japanese collected a string of reprimands.
Tsunoda picked up his fifth reprimand in 15 races at last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix for driving on track with his seat belts loosened.
Previous offences — in Australia, Bahrain and Monaco — were for driving unnecessarily slowly and hindering other drivers.
At the Dutch Grand Prix he stopped on track thinking a wheel was loosely attached, undoing his seat belts in the expectation of having to get out of the car.
Instead, the Red Bull-owned team told him the car was safe to continue and he drove back to the pits in an unsafe condition.
Under Formula One's sporting regulations, receiving five reprimands — at least four of them for driving offences — during a season triggers an automatic grid penalty.
FORMULA ONE
Tsunoda gets 10-place Monza grid penalty after string of reprimands
Image: Reuters
AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda will have a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Monza after the Japanese collected a string of reprimands.
Tsunoda picked up his fifth reprimand in 15 races at last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix for driving on track with his seat belts loosened.
Previous offences — in Australia, Bahrain and Monaco — were for driving unnecessarily slowly and hindering other drivers.
At the Dutch Grand Prix he stopped on track thinking a wheel was loosely attached, undoing his seat belts in the expectation of having to get out of the car.
Instead, the Red Bull-owned team told him the car was safe to continue and he drove back to the pits in an unsafe condition.
Under Formula One's sporting regulations, receiving five reprimands — at least four of them for driving offences — during a season triggers an automatic grid penalty.
MORE:
Red Bull's Max Verstappen can't wait to rain on Ferrari's Monza parade
Lewis Hamilton to fight from the back after Monza penalty
Mercedes expects Monza to be better for them than Spa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos