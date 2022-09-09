×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

FORMULA ONE

Tsunoda gets 10-place Monza grid penalty after string of reprimands

09 September 2022 - 14:27 By Reuters
Tsunoda picked up his fifth reprimand in 15 races at last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.
Tsunoda picked up his fifth reprimand in 15 races at last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.
Image: Reuters

AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda will have a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Monza after the Japanese collected a string of reprimands.

Tsunoda picked up his fifth reprimand in 15 races at last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix for driving on track with his seat belts loosened.

Previous offences — in Australia, Bahrain and Monaco — were for driving unnecessarily slowly and hindering other drivers.

At the Dutch Grand Prix he stopped on track thinking a wheel was loosely attached, undoing his seat belts in the expectation of having to get out of the car.

Instead, the Red Bull-owned team told him the car was safe to continue and he drove back to the pits in an unsafe condition.

Under Formula One's sporting regulations, receiving five reprimands — at least four of them for driving offences — during a season triggers an automatic grid penalty.

MORE:

Red Bull's Max Verstappen can't wait to rain on Ferrari's Monza parade

Italy's Monza circuit celebrates its 100th anniversary this weekend with Ferrari under pressure to perform in front of a packed home crowd and Red ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Lewis Hamilton to fight from the back after Monza penalty

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is set to start Sunday's Italian Grand Prix from the back of the grid due to penalties for ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Mercedes expects Monza to be better for them than Spa

Mercedes expects to fare better at Italy's high-speed Monza circuit this weekend than at Spa-Francorchamps in August, but not as strongly as in last ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. It's official: this is what you'll pay for fuel from Wednesday news
  2. Customer input results in Chery launching refreshed Tiggo 4 Pro range New Models
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New Haval H6 GT brings the heat First Drives
  4. FIRST DRIVE | The new Jeep Grand Cherokee is back and better than ever First Drives
  5. COMPACT SUV SHOOT-OUT | 2022 Ford EcoSport vs Hyundai Creta Reviews

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'