Motorsport

Rain delays start of Singapore F1 Grand Prix

02 October 2022 - 14:25 By Reuters
rack marshals clear water from the track prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 02, 2022 in Singapore, Singapore.
rack marshals clear water from the track prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 02, 2022 in Singapore, Singapore.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

The Singapore Formula One Grand Prix is set to start a little more than an hour late due to a delay forced by a tropical downpour on Sunday.

The race, originally set to start at 2000 local time (1200 GMT), will now begin at 2105 local time (1305 GMT) with the cars scheduled to set off on their formation lap.

“The Pit Lane Open and whole Start Procedure has been delayed due to the weather conditions,” an FIA spokesperson said in a statement.

“Procedures are already under way trackside to clear standing water,” it added.

Charles Leclerc will start from pole position for Ferrari.

Championship leader Max Verstappen will start eighth, denting his hopes of wrapping up a second successive title with five races to spare. 

READ MORE

KTM's Oliveira wins rain-affected Thai MotoGP as title race hots up

KTM rider Miguel Oliveira held his nerve in rainy conditions to win the Thai Grand Prix in Buriram on Sunday as Francesco Bagnaia made up significant ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore

Charles Leclerc will start the Singapore Grand Prix from pole position after Red Bull rival Max Verstappen was asked to abort his final fastest ...
Motoring
1 day ago

FIA warns on F1 cost cap amid speculation of team breaches

Red Bull dismissed as speculation on Friday reports they spent more than allowed last year as Formula One's governing FIA said it would deal with any ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Toyota unveils stiffer, sportier Corolla Cross GR-S First Drives
  2. Perez wins Singapore GP, Verstappen title celebrations on ice Motorsport
  3. Would you pay R350,000 for a skorokoro car? news
  4. FIRST DRIVE | 2022 Mahindra XUV 300 is an affordable and safe pick First Drives
  5. Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore Motorsport

Latest Videos

ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor
Mpho Phalatse voted out as Johannesburg mayor