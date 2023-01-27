Motorsport

Alfa Romeo F1 team announce co-title partnership with Stake

27 January 2023 - 12:41 By Reuters
The Alfa Romeo Formula One team announced a multiyear co-title partnership with online casino and sports betting platform Stake on Friday as previous Polish sponsor PKN Orlen switched to rivals AlphaTauri.
The Alfa Romeo Formula One team announced a multiyear co-title partnership with online casino and sports betting platform Stake on Friday as previous Polish sponsor PKN Orlen switched to rivals AlphaTauri.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The Alfa Romeo Formula One team announced a multiyear co-title partnership with online casino and sports betting platform Stake on Friday as previous Polish sponsor PKN Orlen switched to rivals AlphaTauri.

Stake also sponsor English Premier League soccer side Everton.

No financial details were given, though a team statement described the deal as record-breaking.

The outfit run by Swiss-based Sauber will be officially known as Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake this season, with Alfa due to depart at the end of the year and the team becoming Audi from 2026.

“Formula One has seen a huge increase in interest over the past few years and the arrival of brands such as Stake are representative of the huge exposure our sport can offer,” said Sauber MD Alessandro Alunni Bravi.

Oil and gas company PKN Orlen have backed Polish driver Robert Kubica, Alfa's reserve for the past three years, and the departure looks likely to signal the end of his Formula One career.

The 38-year-old race winner last competed in Formula One as a replacement for now-retired Kimi Raikkonen at two grands prix in 2021 after the Finn tested positive for Covid-19.

Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri said Orlen's branding would appear on the car, including the rear wing, and driver apparel.

MORE:

Ferrari’s Vasseur assures Sainz of his status within team

New Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has dampened speculation he would favour Charles Leclerc by hailing Carlos Sainz as a winner and important team member, ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

The only target in 2023 is the title, says Ferrari’s new boss Vasseur

Ferrari have everything they need to succeed and will be chasing the title this season with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz starting on equal terms, ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Pedrosa to make wild-card return at Spanish MotoGP

Dani Pedrosa will make a wildcard MotoGP appearance at his home Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez in April, the KTM factory team said on Thursday.
Motoring
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Everything you need to know about buying a used Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG (W204) Features
  2. Motorists must brace for pain at the pumps with fuel prices set to rise in ... news
  3. Volvo recalls around 106,900 cars worldwide news
  4. Prices of most grades of fuel are expected to increase in February news
  5. New Toyota Urban Cruiser unveiled in SA New Models

Latest Videos

'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding