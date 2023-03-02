Motorsport

Aston Martin's Stroll will race in Bahrain after missing F1 testing

02 March 2023 - 12:07 By Reuters
Stroll has so far had just 17 shakedown laps at a damp Silverstone in the new AMR23 car.
Stroll has so far had just 17 shakedown laps at a damp Silverstone in the new AMR23 car.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Lance Stroll will compete in Formula One's Bahrain Grand Prix season-opener this weekend after missing testing due to a wrist injury, his Aston Martin team said on Thursday.

The Canadian said he underwent successful minor surgery to his right wrist after a bicycle accident while training in Spain.

He did not say when the accident or injury happened, with Aston Martin first making it known on February 20.

Stroll has so far had just 17 shakedown laps at a damp Silverstone in the new AMR23 car.

Brazilian reserve Felipe Drugovich had been on standby in case Stroll, son of the team's billionaire owner Lawrence, could not race.

The team gave few details about the nature of Stroll's injury or the circumstances, but the 24-year-old filled in some of the gaps.

"It was an unfortunate accident, I fell from my bike when my tyre caught a hole in the ground, but thankfully the damage was not significant and a successful minor surgery on my right wrist fixed the problem very quickly," he said.

"Since then, I've been working hard with my team to ensure I am fully fit to compete this weekend."

Stroll said it had been frustrating to miss the three-day test at Sakhir, with the AMR23 impressing observers with its speed.

Two-times world champion Fernando Alonso, who has joined from Renault-owned Alpine, was second-fastest on the opening day and third-fastest on the second, when the Spaniard completed 130 laps.

"Given the injury to my wrist, the team and I felt it was best to focus on recovery so I would be ready for this weekend and the long season ahead," said Stroll.

"Now I'm ready to get my head down and concentrate on racing this weekend, something I'm really looking forward to."

Aston Martin finished seventh overall last year, but is tipped to move up the pecking order.

The team said Drugovich and its other reserve, Stoffel Vandoorne, would be at the circuit this weekend.

READ MORE:

Mick Schumacher not tuning into Netflix's 'Drive to Survive'

Mick Schumacher's Formula One struggles last season feature strongly in the latest run of 'Drive to Survive' but the German says he feels no need to ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Susie Wolff to steer new all-female F1 Academy

Susie Wolff, former principal of the Venturi Formula E team and wife of Mercedes Formula One boss Toto, has been appointed managing director of the ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Verstappen looking to clinch first season-opener victory in Bahrain

Max Verstappen has yet to win a Formula One season-opener or the Bahrain Grand Prix, but Red Bull's double world champion can tick both boxes at ...
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Time to fill up: another petrol price hike this week news
  2. Tesla's Musk regains his spot as the world’s richest person news
  3. 2023 Toyota Hilux range boosted by Xtra features New Models
  4. Why the Ford Cortina bakkie mystique lives on Features
  5. Six things to know about the new Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S Hybrid New Models

Latest Videos

Where did AKA's killers go AFTER his murder? We map his final day & track the ...
Wits students lose edge over accomodation and fees