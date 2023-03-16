Motorsport

Hard work starts to pay off for Brad Binder and KTM

16 March 2023 - 09:56 By Motor News Reporter
Brad Binder was one of only three non-Ducati riders in the top 10 at the Portimao test.
Brad Binder was one of only three non-Ducati riders in the top 10 at the Portimao test.
Image: Octavio Passos/Getty Images

After a below-par preseason test in Sepang in February things started to click into place for the KTM team at Portimao before the MotoGP season opener at Portugal’s Algarve circuit on March 26.

SA’s Brad Binder was ninth fastest on the combined timesheets. That was half-a-second off the pace of world champion Francesco Bagnaia on his Ducati, but it signalled that progress was being made by the KTM factory team.

Team manager Francesco Guidotti says the two days in Portimao were all about piecing the 2023 RC16 jigsaw puzzle together. Nothing new was brought for the last two days of testing, and it was all about their riders trying to find their own pathway to success.

Binder’s time-attack lap was a welcome boost, and showed they were much closer to where they want to be. His new team mate, Jack Miller, was 17th fastest, four-tenths slower.

Ducati again look to be the marque to beat this season based on the Portimao timesheet, which saw six of the Italian machines in the top 10.

The 2021 champion, Fabio Quartararo, was third fastest for Yamaha, and the only other non-Ducati rider in the top 10 besides Quartararo and Binder was Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro in 10th.

Aprilia and Yamaha tested controversial new rear t-wings that improve downforce, though Quartararo set his best time without the wing and said he’s not sure whether the team will race with the “ugly” addition this season. Aprilia, in particular, has escalated the MotoGP aero race with a host of wings and shrouds on its RS-GP bike.

Joan Mir and multiple champion Marc Marquez were 12th and 13th, respectively, in the Portimao test, about eight-tenths off the pace, showing there is work to be done at Repsol Honda.

MORE

Perez hoping for the top step of the podium in Jeddah

Red Bull will start as favourites again in Saudi Arabia on Sunday but this time Sergio Perez hopes to keep double Formula One champion team mate Max ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Aleix Espargaro has surgery, expected to be fit for MotoGP opener

Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro has undergone surgery on his right forearm less than two weeks before the 2023 season begins but his team said on ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Leclerc to take a 10 place grid penalty in Saudi Arabia

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is set for a 10-place grid penalty in Saudi Arabia this weekend for exceeding his allocation of power unit control ...
Motoring
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Chery's premium Omoda brand is set to wow South Africa New Models
  2. WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger Features
  3. Petrol price to rise and diesel to drop in April news
  4. The top 5 cheapest cars to buy in SA Features
  5. Our top five picks at the Cape Town classic car auction this weekend Features

Latest Videos

'I could make a big difference at Eskom' says Mkhwebane during testimony
Mapping German tourist's final steps on hiking app one month after he went ...