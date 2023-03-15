Motorsport

Leclerc to take a 10 place grid penalty in Saudi Arabia

15 March 2023 - 18:31 By Reuters
Charles Leclerc retired from the season-opening race in Bahrain on March 5 with a loss of power, a failure blamed on the control electronics that had already been replaced on the Sunday morning.
Charles Leclerc retired from the season-opening race in Bahrain on March 5 with a loss of power, a failure blamed on the control electronics that had already been replaced on the Sunday morning.
Image: Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is set for a 10-place grid penalty in Saudi Arabia this weekend for exceeding his allocation of power unit control electronics, team boss Fred Vasseur said on Wednesday.

The Monegasque retired from the season-opening race in Bahrain on March 5 with a loss of power, a failure blamed on the control electronics that had already been replaced on the Sunday morning.

Drivers are allowed two control units to last the entire season.

“Unfortunately, it was two times the control electronics box and it’s something that we never experienced in the past,” Vasseur told reporters ahead of Sunday's second race of the season.

“I hope that now we have it under control. We have a deep analysis on this. Unfortunately, we’ll have to take the penalty in Jeddah because we only have a pool of two control electronics for the season.”

Leclerc finished second, with the fastest lap, to Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen in Jeddah last year, with Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz third at a track that could favour Ferrari’s straight-line speed.

Verstappen won the season-opener in Bahrain in a Red Bull one-two with Mexican Sergio Perez and they are favourites to win again on Sunday.

Engine reliability was a problem for overall runners-up Ferrari last year, as well as strategic errors and driver mistakes.

Vasseur has taken over from departed principal Mattia Binotto, with the Italian team already on the back foot as they chase a first title since 2009.

The Frenchman confirmed that senior engineer and aerodynamics expert David Sanchez had left the team after a decade at Maranello, but played down reports of more high-profile departures.

“We are a solid group and we are building up a team for the future also, and the link is good. So no, I don’t think that key people will leave the team,” he said.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Senior Ferrari engineer Sanchez leaves F1 team — Reports

The Gazzetta dello Sport said the team's head of vehicle concept had left after a disappointing start to the season in Bahrain
Motoring
5 days ago

It will take years for Williams to return to the midfield, warns Vowles

Williams were the second most-improved team in Formula One's Bahrain season-opener, but new boss James Vowles has warned it will take years for the ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Hamilton says Mercedes ignored his development advice

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has said his Mercedes team did not listen to him in developing their 2023 Formula One car.
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Petrol price to rise and diesel to drop in April news
  2. WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger Features
  3. Chery's premium Omoda brand is set to wow South Africa New Models
  4. The top 5 cheapest cars to buy in SA Features
  5. Our top five picks at the Cape Town classic car auction this weekend Features

Latest Videos

Mapping German tourist's final steps on hiking app one month after he went ...
'Fighter's show them times two what you can do!': Malema on 'national shutdown' ...