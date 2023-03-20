Motorsport

Toyota’s Ogier wins Rally of Mexico for a record seventh time

20 March 2023 - 09:00
Ogier leads the World Rally Championship after three rounds.
Ogier leads the World Rally Championship after three rounds.
Image: Supplied

Toyota's world championship part-timer Sebastien Ogier won the Rally of Mexico for a record seventh time on Sunday, one more than old rival Sebastien Loeb.

The Frenchman, an eight-times world champion, also went top of the championship standings after finishing 27.5 seconds clear of Hyundai's Belgian Thierry Neuville in the Guanajuato-based event.

Ogier had 56 points to Neuville's 53 after three rounds.

"The car was great this weekend and it was a faultless rally for us and the team," said Ogier of his second event of a limited season.

Welsh driver Elfyn Evans was third for Toyota with reigning champion and team mate Kalle Rovanpera fourth.

The next rally is in Croatia from April 20 to 23.

‘I’ve never seen a car so fast’, says Hamilton of Red Bull

'I didn’t even bother to block because there was a massive speed difference' says Hamilton of being passed by Verstappen
Motoring
5 hours ago

Alonso gets his podium reinstated after penalty U-turn

Alonso, who celebrated on the podium before the demotion, criticised the FIA for the delay in imposing the penalty
Motoring
5 hours ago

Cape Town delivers Toyota GR Cup thrills

Denis Droppa reports from the driving seat of the TimesLIVE Toyota GR86 at Killarney
Motoring
21 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘I’ve never seen a car so fast’, says Hamilton of Red Bull Motorsport
  2. WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger Features
  3. Chery's premium Omoda brand is set to wow South Africa New Models
  4. Our top five picks at the Cape Town classic car auction this weekend Features
  5. REVIEW | Racy Toyota Hilux GR Sport is a real bold performer Reviews

Latest Videos

Carl Niehaus says Ramaphosa must watch out; Union buildings protected by army, ...
CCTV of armed men robbing woman in Florida road, 800m away from where AKA was ...