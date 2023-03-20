As the EFF threatened to shut down the country on Monday, TimesLIVE readers have claimed it will do more harm than good.
The shutdown is calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load-shedding, among other issues.
The EFF warned businesses countrywide to close their doors or risk looting.
Taxis and flights are not expected to be interrupted.
Some companies and institutions have warned their workers to be vigilant and to work from home, while others said it will be business as usual.
Police made arrests in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on the eve of the shutdown and cleared roads of bricks and rubble.
It is unclear if the disruption was in relation to the shutdown protests on Monday.
The shutdown has been planned since January and we asked TimesLIVE readers if they would join the protests.
Most (79%) said they would not join because “it will only make things worse” while 21% said it would force government to address the many crises the country faces.
In a separate poll we asked readers if they backed the DA’s application for an urgent court interdict against “intimidation” during the protest. The party’s bid to have the protests declared unlawful was dismissed but the EFF, its members, employees and officials were prevented from shutting businesses and public routes, and from inciting violence.
Most (86%) readers said they supported the interdict because the “protest will do more harm than good” and 14% said the DA was jumping on the bandwagon.
‘It will do more harm than good’ — What you said about the EFF’s national shutdown
The debate continued on social media.
Mlu Nontwana said the EFF’s protest and the DA’s challenge was a “publicity stunt”.
Kafza King Nkosinkulu said the EFF’s claim to shutdown the country was “a joke”.
“We can’t afford such barbarian acts by clowns.”
Carol Botha said the march was “for a good reason, as long as everyone behaves and does not destroy.”
LISTEN | EFF 'proud of the youth' participating in national shutdown
