South Africa

‘It will do more harm than good’ — What you said about the EFF’s national shutdown

20 March 2023 - 08:58
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
The EFF plans to take to the streets on Monday in protest.
The EFF plans to take to the streets on Monday in protest.
Image: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

As the EFF threatened to shut down the country on Monday, TimesLIVE readers have claimed it will do more harm than good.

The shutdown is calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load-shedding, among other issues. 

The EFF warned businesses countrywide to close their doors or risk looting.

Taxis and flights are not expected to be interrupted.

Some companies and institutions have warned their workers to be vigilant and to work from home, while others said it will be business as usual.

Police made arrests in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on the eve of the shutdown and cleared roads of bricks and rubble.

It is unclear if the disruption was in relation to the shutdown protests on Monday.

The shutdown has been planned since January and we asked TimesLIVE readers if they would join the protests.

Most (79%) said they would not join because “it will only make things worse” while 21% said it would force government to address the many crises the country faces.

In a separate poll we asked readers if they backed the DA’s application for an urgent court interdict against “intimidation” during the protest. The party’s bid to have the protests declared unlawful was dismissed but the EFF, its members, employees and officials were prevented from shutting businesses and public routes, and from inciting violence. 

Most (86%) readers said they supported the interdict because the “protest will do more harm than good” and 14% said the DA was jumping on the bandwagon.

The debate continued on social media.

Mlu Nontwana said the EFF’s protest and the DA’s challenge was a “publicity stunt”.

Kafza King Nkosinkulu said the EFF’s claim to shutdown the country was “a joke”.

“We can’t afford such barbarian acts by clowns.”

Carol Botha said the march was “for a good reason, as long as everyone behaves and does not destroy.”

LISTEN | EFF 'proud of the youth' participating in national shutdown

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

DA's bid to interdict EFF's shutdown dismissed, but party interdicted from inciting violence

The DA's urgent court bid to have Monday's national shutdown by the EFF declared unlawful has been dismissed.
Politics
2 days ago

WATCH | Police make arrests in Braamfontein on eve of national shutdown

Footage shows police arresting people on the streets of Braamfontein in Johannesburg on Sunday night.
News
5 hours ago

EFF NATIONAL SHUTDOWN UPDATES | Carl Niehaus says deployment of law enforcers reminiscent of 1976 Soweto uprising

A defiant Julius Malema has vowed to push ahead with the EFF's national shutdown on Monday despite two court interdicts preventing violence and ...
Politics
5 hours ago

'Business as usual' at Mangosuthu University of Technology on Monday

Mangosuthu University of Technology says it will be business as usual during the planned national shutdown on Monday.
News
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. EFF protest erupts in Chatsworth South Africa
  2. Court rejects poverty plea, nuisance neighbour must pay R1.8m costs News
  3. LISTEN | Paul Mashatile, the ex and threats News
  4. Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray shot and injured in apparent hit, son killed South Africa
  5. Five distinctions in matric, but no Identity document means no varsity News

Latest Videos

Carl Niehaus says Ramaphosa must watch out; Union buildings protected by army, ...
CCTV of armed men robbing woman in Florida road, 800m away from where AKA was ...