Motorsport

Honda appeal Marquez's amended penalty for crash at Portuguese GP

29 March 2023 - 19:00 By Reuters
Honda's Marquez apologised for his mistake and accepted a double long-lap penalty for next weekend's race in Argentina.
Honda's Marquez apologised for his mistake and accepted a double long-lap penalty for next weekend's race in Argentina.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Honda have filed an appeal to the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) over the amendment of a penalty issued to Marc Marquez after a crash with Miguel Oliveira in the season-opening MotoGP race in Portugal, the team said on Wednesday.

Oliveira was in second place in the opening stages of his home Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday when Marquez locked up his Honda and barged straight into the RNF Racing rider as both crashed out of the race.

Honda's Marquez apologised for his mistake and accepted a double long-lap penalty for next weekend's race in Argentina.

The six-times premier class champion was then ruled out of the second round in Argentina due to a hand fracture, with MotoGP saying it would carry forward his penalty to the next race he enters.

“The modification of the penalty consisted of a change of criteria on when the penalty should be applied,” Honda said in a statement. " ... that this modification was issued by the FIM two days after the initial sanction was final and definitive is not in line with the current regulations of the FIM for the MotoGP World Championship.

“The Repsol Honda Team intends to use all the means of recourse ... to defend its rights and legitimate interests, which it considers violated as a result of the latest resolution adopted, and in particular has duly submitted an appeal before the FIM appeal stewards.” 

Red Bull determined to banish Australian Grand Prix hex

Red Bull are poised to shrug off their Australian Grand Prix hoodoo on Sunday and continue their domination of the Formula One world championship as ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Oliveira to miss Argentine MotoGP after crash, Marquez penalty amended

Miguel Oliveira will be the fourth rider to miss a MotoGP race this season after his team RNF Racing said he has been ruled out of the Argentine ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Bottas to auction custom Australian GP helmet to raise money for charity

Alfa Romeo F1 Team driver Valtteri Bottas is set to auction off a special-edition helmet that he's set to wear at this weekend's 2023 Australian ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Fortuner lands in SA and here is the pricing New Models
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Isuzu D-Max Reviews
  3. WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger Features
  4. REVIEW | Impressive BAIC Beijing X55 is priced to sell Reviews
  5. Four great used cars that have stood the Test of time Features

Latest Videos

'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...
Jubilation after Cilliers Brink wins executive mayor of Tshwane role