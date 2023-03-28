Bottas to auction custom Australian GP helmet to raise money for charity

Alfa Romeo F1 Team driver Valtteri Bottas will auction off a special-edition helmet that he's set to wear at this weekend's 2023 Australian Grand Prix. The proceeds from the auction will be donated to Save the Children, the team's official charity partner.

Bottas, known for his unique helmet designs on the track, collaborated with contemporary Aboriginal artist Ricky Kildea to create two one-off helmets to pay tribute to Australia's indigenous communities. Kildea is a passionate Aboriginal consultant who is committed to addressing the disadvantages experienced by indigenous communities and improving pathways to employment. He used his cultural identity and passion for sport to create unique artworks, including the F1 helmets.

After the Melbourne race that takes place on Sunday, one of Bottas' special helmets will be auctioned on the F1 Authentics platform, with all proceeds going to two projects that benefit the local indigenous community.