Bottas to auction custom Australian GP helmet to raise money for charity
Alfa Romeo F1 Team driver Valtteri Bottas will auction off a special-edition helmet that he's set to wear at this weekend's 2023 Australian Grand Prix. The proceeds from the auction will be donated to Save the Children, the team's official charity partner.
Bottas, known for his unique helmet designs on the track, collaborated with contemporary Aboriginal artist Ricky Kildea to create two one-off helmets to pay tribute to Australia's indigenous communities. Kildea is a passionate Aboriginal consultant who is committed to addressing the disadvantages experienced by indigenous communities and improving pathways to employment. He used his cultural identity and passion for sport to create unique artworks, including the F1 helmets.
After the Melbourne race that takes place on Sunday, one of Bottas' special helmets will be auctioned on the F1 Authentics platform, with all proceeds going to two projects that benefit the local indigenous community.
The first project is the Mooroopna Kinder Project, which provides access to kindergarten for families who would otherwise struggle to afford it. The kindergarten suffered damage due to severe flooding in 2022, and the funds raised by the auction will be used to cover the costs of repairs and buy new equipment.
The second project to benefit from the auction is the Koorie Academy Basketball, a not-for-profit organisation that supports Aboriginal children who face obstacles when it comes to inclusion in sports. The proceeds will go towards hosting a basketball clinic and a cultural workshop in Geelong for Aboriginal youth.
The auction of Bottas' race-worn Australian Grand Prix helmet will run on f1authentics.com between March 28 and April 11 2023. Bottas will personally hand over the prized item to the successful bidder.