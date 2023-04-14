Honda's Marc Marquez has been granted a stay of execution on a penalty imposed for his crash with Miguel Oliveira in the Portuguese season opener, MotoGP said on Thursday.
Oliveira was in second place in the opening stages when six-time premier class champion Marquez locked up and barged straight into the RNF Racing rider, with both crashing out.
The Spaniard apologised for his mistake and accepted a double long lap penalty for the second round in Argentina, but was ruled out of the race due to a hand fracture.
MotoGP said it would carry forward his penalty to the next race he enters, a decision appealed by Honda.
Marquez is not racing in Texas this weekend as he recovers from the injury.
Oliveira, who also missed the race in Argentina due to a tendon injury to his right leg, was passed fit on Thursday to compete in the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin.
If the MotoGP Court of Appeal cannot reach a verdict before the Spanish Grand Prix that comes after Austin, Marquez will be free to race without penalty at that race in Jerez.
Marquez given stay of execution on MotoGP penalty
Image: Octavio Passos/Getty Images
Honda's Marc Marquez has been granted a stay of execution on a penalty imposed for his crash with Miguel Oliveira in the Portuguese season opener, MotoGP said on Thursday.
Oliveira was in second place in the opening stages when six-time premier class champion Marquez locked up and barged straight into the RNF Racing rider, with both crashing out.
The Spaniard apologised for his mistake and accepted a double long lap penalty for the second round in Argentina, but was ruled out of the race due to a hand fracture.
MotoGP said it would carry forward his penalty to the next race he enters, a decision appealed by Honda.
Marquez is not racing in Texas this weekend as he recovers from the injury.
Oliveira, who also missed the race in Argentina due to a tendon injury to his right leg, was passed fit on Thursday to compete in the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin.
If the MotoGP Court of Appeal cannot reach a verdict before the Spanish Grand Prix that comes after Austin, Marquez will be free to race without penalty at that race in Jerez.
MORE:
Pirro to replace Bastianini at Ducati for Americas GP
WRC driver Craig Breen dies after testing crash in Croatia
Hong Kong billionaire Calvin Lo in talks with potential F1 teams
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos