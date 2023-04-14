Motorsport

Marquez given stay of execution on MotoGP penalty

14 April 2023 - 08:53 By Reuters
Marquez is not racing in Texas this weekend as he recovers from a hand injury.
Marquez is not racing in Texas this weekend as he recovers from a hand injury.
Image: Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Honda's Marc Marquez has been granted a stay of execution on a penalty imposed for his crash with Miguel Oliveira in the Portuguese season opener, MotoGP said on Thursday.

Oliveira was in second place in the opening stages when six-time premier class champion Marquez locked up and barged straight into the RNF Racing rider, with both crashing out.

The Spaniard apologised for his mistake and accepted a double long lap penalty for the second round in Argentina, but was ruled out of the race due to a hand fracture.

MotoGP said it would carry forward his penalty to the next race he enters, a decision appealed by Honda.

Marquez is not racing in Texas this weekend as he recovers from the injury.

Oliveira, who also missed the race in Argentina due to a tendon injury to his right leg, was passed fit on Thursday to compete in the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin.

If the MotoGP Court of Appeal cannot reach a verdict before the Spanish Grand Prix that comes after Austin, Marquez will be free to race without penalty at that race in Jerez.

MORE:

Pirro to replace Bastianini at Ducati for Americas GP

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro will replace injured Enea Bastianini at this weekend's Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, the factory team ...
Motoring
2 days ago

WRC driver Craig Breen dies after testing crash in Croatia

Ireland's top rally driver Craig Breen has died after an accident in a pre-event test for the Croatian round of the World Rally Championship (WRC), ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Hong Kong billionaire Calvin Lo in talks with potential F1 teams

Hong Kong-based billionaire Calvin Lo, who already has financial links to Formula One team Williams, says he would like to see a greater Asian ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. These were Mzansi's best-selling bakkies in March news
  2. VW Golf R local pricing and launch date confirmed New Models
  3. REVIEW | VW Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TDI is pleasant, but there are more affordable ... Reviews
  4. World’s most expensive number plate sells for $15m in Dubai news
  5. New BMW XM Label Red debuts with electrifying performance New Models

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
'Why didn't you tell SA that Bester had escaped?: Breytenbach demands of Cele