Motorsport

Porsche and Ferrari to take on Toyota at Le Mans 24-Hour

07 June 2023 - 10:29
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
The No 5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 of Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen and Frederic Makowiecki in action at the Le Mans Test on June 4 2023.
Image: James Moy Photography/Getty Images

This weekend’s 91st Le Mans 24-Hour race is one of the most anticipated in years with the return of several automotive brands to compete in the top tier of sports car racing.

With Toyota reigning unchallenged as the only factory team in the FIA World Endurance Championship for the past few years, this year’s entry of works teams Porsche, Ferrari, Peugeot and Cadillac brings new impetus to the sport.

There is particular interest in Ferrari, which has returned to the top class of endurance racing for the first time in 50 years and its 499P hypercar has been competitive, taking pole position in the season-opener and scoring podium finishes in all three rounds so far.

Toyota leads the championship after winning the first three races: the 1,000 Miles of Sebring, the 6 Hours of Portimao and the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. However, Porsche and Ferrari have also looked strong this season and are looking to bring the fight to Toyota when the flag drops at 4pm on Saturday in France. Basketball great LeBron James will be the official starter for the 62-strong field.

Ferrari took third in the season opener behind first- and second-placed Toyota, Ferrari and Porsche placed respectively second and third in Portimao and Ferrari was third behind another Toyota one-two at Spa.

Behind the top-tier hypercar category for petrol-electric hybrid prototypes, the field consists of two other classes: LMP2 sports car prototypes and Le Mans Grand Touring Endurance for road sports cars such as the Ferrari 488, Chevrolet Corvette, Aston Martin Vantage and Porsche 911.

